Merwyn E. Tatro

Merwyn E. Tatro, 81, of Bruce, died on Thursday, November 23rd, at the Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake.  He is survived by his wife Bonnie, 1 daughter, Georgia Locke, 2 step-children, Curt Copeland and Colleen Copeland, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Ronald Tatro, 3 brothers in law and 3 sisters in law, his mother in law, Blanche Rosolowski, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Merwyn Tatro will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 29th, at the Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.  Merwyn’s family will receive friends on Wednesday morning at the church 1 hour prior to the service.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

  • Wisconsin Sports 11-27 November 27, 2017
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)   >>Pittsburgh Edges Packers On Last-Second FG 31-28 (Pittsburgh, PA)  —  The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to win — and they did, on a game-ending, 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell Sunday night.  The 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers was much-closer than expected.  A maturing Packer quarterback Brett […]
  • Rusk County News November 24, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS              11-24-17 WLDY-(Undated)  —  Wisconsin stores expect to be plenty busy on this Black Friday, even though an estimated 32-million bargain hunters went shopping on Thanksgiving across the U-S. Taylor Knoeck (kuh neck’) of Marshfield scored a great deal on a 32 inch smart T-V for her dorm room at U-W Stout — and […]
  • Lawton, fan both apologize November 27, 2017
    TORONTO -- Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Lawton will not be charged after being caught on videotape spitting at a teenage fan at SkyDome. "The investigation is over and done with," Sgt. David Bowen said. "The two have exchanged letters that apologize to one another." Their disagreement took place during the seventh inning of the Twins' […]
  • Search Firm: Where does Texas A&amp;M go after firing Kevin Sumlin? November 27, 2017
    The Kevin Sumlin era is over at Texas A&M. A tenure that began with Johnny Football, a win at Alabama and standout recruiting classes ended with the inability to sustain success, especially in SEC play. Texas A&M fired Sumlin on Sunday, and he departs with a 51-26 record in six seasons. Sumlin's firing opens up […]
  • 76ers rule out Ben Simmons against Magic due to swelling in elbow November 27, 2017
    Star Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons will not play Saturday against the Orlando Magic due to swelling in his left elbow.? It will be Simmons' first missed game of the season after not playing all of 2015-16 due to a fractured right foot. Simmons was injured Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the star […]
