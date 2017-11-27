Merwyn E. Tatro
Merwyn E. Tatro, 81, of Bruce, died on Thursday, November 23rd, at the Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, 1 daughter, Georgia Locke, 2 step-children, Curt Copeland and Colleen Copeland, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Ronald Tatro, 3 brothers in law and 3 sisters in law, his mother in law, Blanche Rosolowski, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Merwyn Tatro will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 29th, at the Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Merwyn’s family will receive friends on Wednesday morning at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
