Malon O. Phetteplace
Malon O. Phetteplace, 61, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, November 27th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by 3 children, Katrina Aesoph, Earl and Brian Phetteplace all of Sioux City, IA., 5 grandchildren, his mother, Vivian of Ladysmith, 1 brother, Duane of Ladysmith, 3 sisters, Kathy Silvernale of Hawkins, Judy VanWey and Lisa Moreau of Ladysmith.
A Visitation for Malon Phetteplace will be held Friday, December 1st, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith from 9:30 AM until 11 AM.
- Wisconsin Sports 11-29 November 29, 2017Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>UW Knocks On Playoff Door With A No. 4 Ranking (Madison, WI) — If Wisconsin can beat Ohio State Saturday night for the Big Ten title, there’s a good chance the Badgers will get a spot in the college football semifinals. The U-W rose one place to Number four in […]
- Rusk County News November 29, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-28-17 Monday morning a theft was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A male subject advised that his fuel from his 500 gallon tank has been stolen at a location on Quade Road, Bruce. After an investigation a Rusk County deputy advised that diesel was taken from a tank. The case is […]