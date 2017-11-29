mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Malon O. Phetteplace

Malon O. Phetteplace, 61, of Ladysmith, died on Monday, November 27th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by 3 children, Katrina Aesoph, Earl and Brian Phetteplace all of Sioux City, IA., 5 grandchildren, his mother, Vivian of Ladysmith, 1 brother, Duane of Ladysmith, 3 sisters, Kathy Silvernale of Hawkins, Judy VanWey and Lisa Moreau of Ladysmith.

A Visitation for Malon Phetteplace will be held Friday, December 1st, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith from 9:30 AM until 11 AM.

