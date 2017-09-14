mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Yard Sale (September 16th)+

Yard Sale located at N1761 Cemetery Road in Sheldon.

Saturday, September 16th *8:00-3:00*

Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-3:00*

Items Include: baby clothes, cookbooks, housewares, sheets, Christmas Stuff, and more

  • HUGE Sale (September 15-16th) September 13, 2017
    A HUGE Sale located at N4143 County Road G. 1/2 mile south of Ladysmith Friday, September 15th – Saturday, September 16th *8:00-5:00* Items include: hydrostatic 16 hp Farm King tractor with mower, zero turn Scag lawn mower, self-propelled walk behind mower, pull behind finish mower, 12inch sliding compound miter saw with stand, Performax 22 inch […]
  • Rusk County News September 13, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-13-17 (Madison, WI)  —  The Wisconsin Assembly will consider a two year, 76-billion dollar state budget today (Wednesday). Majority Republicans will reportedly consider some minor, undisclosed changes in the package — which the Joint Finance Committee approved last week after two months of G-O-P disagreements on how to pay for road work. Easy […]
  • Ed Oliver's bond with Houston is stronger than ever September 14, 2017
    HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey sent the University of Houston's football team rushing off to Austin for sanctuary under the same roof as the coach who left the program just 10 months earlier. It could have been -- and maybe even should have been -- an uncomfortable reunion with Tom Herman, the ex who spurned the […]
  • New contract ties David Ortiz to Red Sox in variety of roles September 14, 2017
    David Ortiz is back with the Boston Red Sox. The Dominican slugger signed a contract tying his future with the organization in perpetuity. "Forever" was the word used by the team in a press release sent Wednesday announcing the new terms of their relationship. Ortiz will serve as a mentor of current players, will be […]
  • Jon Jones' 'B' sample confirms failed drug test from UFC 214 September 14, 2017
    The "B" sample of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' failed drug test from July 28 in Anaheim, California, has confirmed the presence of a banned substance, a United States Anti-Doping Agency spokesperson said Tuesday.? "Mr. Jones' 'B' sample has confirmed the 'A' sample findings," the spokesperson said. "Importantly -- as previously stated -- due […]
