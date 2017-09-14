Yard Sale (September 16th)+
Yard Sale located at N1761 Cemetery Road in Sheldon.
Saturday, September 16th *8:00-3:00*
Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-3:00*
Items Include: baby clothes, cookbooks, housewares, sheets, Christmas Stuff, and more
- HUGE Sale (September 15-16th) September 13, 2017A HUGE Sale located at N4143 County Road G. 1/2 mile south of Ladysmith Friday, September 15th – Saturday, September 16th *8:00-5:00* Items include: hydrostatic 16 hp Farm King tractor with mower, zero turn Scag lawn mower, self-propelled walk behind mower, pull behind finish mower, 12inch sliding compound miter saw with stand, Performax 22 inch […]
- Rusk County News September 13, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-13-17 (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Assembly will consider a two year, 76-billion dollar state budget today (Wednesday). Majority Republicans will reportedly consider some minor, undisclosed changes in the package — which the Joint Finance Committee approved last week after two months of G-O-P disagreements on how to pay for road work. Easy […]