Wisconsin Sports 9-8

>>Cubs Have Chance To Run Away With Central

(Chicago, IL) — The good news for the Milwaukee Brewers is that they’ve moved back into a second place tie with Saint Louis in the National League Central. The bad news is that both teams are now five games behind the Chicago Cubs, who extended their division lead after crushing Pittsburgh 8-2 at home Thursday night while the Cardinals lost at San Diego 3-0. The Brewers — who were idle Thursday — can get back to within two of the Cubs this weekend, but they’d have to sweep a three game series against the Cubbies that starts tonight (Friday) at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee also lost ground in the race for the final National League Wild Card, as both the Crew and the Cards are three games behind Colorado for that playoff spot after the Rockies pounded the Dodgers in L-A 9-1. Jimmy Nelson starts for the Brewers tonight (Friday) against Chicago veteran John Lackey.

>>Packers: Can They Keep Intercepting Russell Wilson?

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packer defense will get one of its biggest tests of the season on Sunday, when it goes up against Seattle in their opener at Lambeau Field. Last December, Green Bay intercepted Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson five times and forced him to lose one fumble in Packer home rout. Corner Quintin Rollins says all the bounces went the Pack’s way that day, but there were other games in which Green Bay had Wilson’s number. The former Wisconsin quarterback has thrown ten interceptions to Packer defenders in their last three meetings — four during the N-F-C Championship Game in the 2014 season, which the Pack lost in overtime at Seattle. After a full practice on Thursday, the Packer players are off today (Friday) and will work out again tomorrow (Saturday) to finalize their game plan for Sunday.

>>NFL: No Plans To Investigate Bennett’s Behavior

(New York, NY) — The N-F-L says it will not investigate the brother of Packers’ tight end Martellus Bennett. The Las Vegas police union says Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett made false accusations against officers when he said he was handcuffed and had guns pointed at him, while being detained after apparent shots were fired following the August 27th Mayweather/McGregor fight in Vegas. Michael Bennett — who has refused to stand for the national anthem at preseason games — said he was stopped for “simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Police have started an internal investigation of the incident and the union demanded an N-F-L probe as well. Martellus Bennett told reporters in Green Bay Wednesday he cried after seeing video of the incident.

>>Both Wisconsin And Florida Atlantic Have Hurricane Concerns

(Madison, WI) — The Florida Atlantic football team won’t be the only ones with a lot on their minds when they play ninth ranked Wisconsin tomorrow (Saturday) in Madison. South Florida was given its first hurricane warnings Thursday as Irma was getting closer, and seven players on the Badgers’ roster are from Florida — including senior receiver George Rushing and senior safeties D’Cota Dixon and Natrell Jamerson. The U-W has said it will do whatever’s necessary to help the Florida Atlantic personnel, which coach Paul Chryst calls “pretty cool.” Chryst also confirms that senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih is out indefinitely with a leg injury from Wednesday’s practice — and running back Bradrick Shaw is questionable with a leg injury. Wisconsin is 1-0 going into Saturday’s contest, and Florida Atlantic is 0-1.

>>Badger Volleyball Now 6-0 After Sweeping Lipscomb

(Madison, WI) — The sixth ranked Wisconsin volleyball team remains unbeaten after sweeping Lipscomb in three seats Thursday night at the U-W Field House. Junior middle blocker Tionna Williams had her first career double double with eleven blocks and ten kills, and Dana Rettke had 13 kills and a match high .571 hitting percentage. The Badgers also had 16 blocks, tying a school record for a three set match as the U-W improved to 6-0 on the young season.

>>Other Sports: PGA Champions Golf, UW Women’s Soccer

(Undated) — In golf, Rhinelander native Dan Forsman is tied for 50th after his first round of the Japan Airlines Championship on the P-G-A senior Champions Tour. Forsman shot a plus one 73 as he was the only Wisconsin player to make the trip to Narita-shi Chiba in Japan for the three round event. Kevin Sutherland and Glen Day share the lead at 65. In women’s college soccer, Wisconsin blanked Drake 3-0 on Thursday night in Des Moines, Iowa. Sophomore Camryn Biegalski scored her first career goal as the 16th ranked Badgers improved to 6-1.