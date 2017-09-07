Wisconsin Sports 9-7

>>Brewers Drop To Third After Being Swept At Cincy

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Milwaukee Brewers have dropped to third in the National League Central after being swept for three at Cincinnati. The Reds outscored the Crew 21-8 in that series, as Milwaukee lost the finale on Wednesday 7-1 as Cincy scored five times in the third. Reds’ starter Luis Castillo struck out ten in eight innings while Matt Garza had another rough outing for the Brewers, giving up five runs in two and two thirds’ frames. The division leading Cubs won Wednesday night, dropping Milwaukee to four and a half games out of first while Saint Louis moved into second at four games back — and the Crew remains two and a half behind Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card. The Brewers are off today (Thursday) and will open a weekend series against the Cubs tomorrow (Friday) night at Wrigley Field.

>>Packers: A More Experienced Bunch Than Usual

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have the oldest and most experienced Opening Day roster since Mike McCarthy became the head coach eleven years ago. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says nine of the 53 Packers are 30 or older, with an average of four and a quarter years of experience. The only other time the average Packer had four years behind him was in 2010, the year of McCarthy’s and G-M Ted Thompson’s only Super Bowl. Unlike the past, the Packers did not limit newcomers to rookies and practice squad players, as they brought in more free agent veterans like Martellus Bennett, Ahmad Brooks, Jahri Evans, and Ricky Jean Francois who are all at least 30. The Packers do have eleven players with no N-F-L experience going into their Sunday home contest against Seattle — and with so many young starters, Green Bay still has a relatively young average player age of 25 point eight.

>>Seahawks: Packers To Face A “Great Looking” Eddie Lacy

(Renton, WA) — Seattle Seahawks’ coach Pete Carroll says running back Eddie Lacy is looking “great” going into Sunday’s regular season opener at Green Bay. The Packers let him go after four seasons of injuries and questions about his weight, and he has not played since last October when he injured an ankle and later had surgery. Carroll says Lacy has been in “kind of an ascent” ever since he signed a one year deal this past spring — and he has completed all of his rehabilitation and missed no offseason work. Lacy will share playing time in the Seattle backfield with Thomas Rawls, with C-J Prosise as a third down specialist. Packers coach Mike McCarthy says his defense will generally play to the strengths Lacy showed during his four years in Green Bay.

>>With Hurricane On The Way, Florida Atlantic/Badger Game Still On

(Madison, WI) — With Hurricane Irma on the way, the Florida Atlantic football team is still scheduled to play at Wisconsin at eleven a-m Saturday. The Owls plan to arrive in Madison tomorrow (Friday), before the hurricane makes landfall. U-W athletic director Barry Alvarez says his school is “prepared to help in any way possible” — and that includes paying for more hotel nights and letting the Owls use the U-W facilities for practice, treatments, meals, and anything else they need. Meanwhile, the Badgers have not confirmed a leg injury to senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih (cheek’way oh bah’see) at Wednesday’s practice, as reported by multiple media outlets. Obasih is expected to be out indefinitely.

>>Bucks Sign Boston Shooting Guard Young To Camp Contract

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed three year N-B-A veteran James Young to a training camp deal. The 22-year-old shooting guard has played for three years with the Boston Celtics, averaging two points and eight minutes in 89 games. He also played 31 games in two seasons with Maine of the developmental “G” League, where he averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Depending on how Young performs at training camp, he could be a candidate for Milwaukee’s only opening on its 15 player regular season roster. Camp begins September 26th.

>>Marquette’s Miller Wins Big East Cross Country Honor

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette senior Alec Miller has been named the cross country runner of the week in the Big East Conference. Miller finished second in a field of 72 at last weekend’s Flames/Flyers Challenge, with a career best time of 18 minutes and 41 point 96 seconds for six kilometers.