Wisconsin Sports 9-27

>>Brewers Still In Division Chase After Beating Reds

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are still in both the National League Wild Card and Central Division races after beating Cincinnati at home, 7-6. Hernan Perez drove in the game winner with a sacrifice fly — Domingo Santana hit a three run homer — Stephen Vogt belted three doubles and scored twice — Josh Hader got the win in relief — and Corey Knebel picked up his 38th save. Zack Cozart, Scott Schebler, and Jesse Winker all homered for Cincinnati — and rookie Deck McGuire took the loss, giving up six runs in three innings. The Brewers are still one and a half games behind Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card with an elimination number of four, as any combination of Rockies’ wins and Brewers’ losses would knock Milwaukee out of the playoffs. The Chicago Cubs have yet to clinch the Central after losing 8-7 at Saint Louis Tuesday, but Milwaukee would be out of the division race if the Brewers lose or the Cubs win tonight (Wednesday).

>>Packers Down To Two Experienced Tackles For Bear Game, Both Hurt

(Green Bay, WI) — Starting tackles David Bahktiari and Bryan Bulaga took part in a shorter than normal practice for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. Bahktiari has missed two games with a bad hamstring, and Bulaga aggravated an ankle injury last Sunday. The Packers will have a full workout today (Wednesday), and the coaches might find out then whether Balaga and Bahktiari can play tomorrow (Thursday) night at home against the Chicago Bears. Backup Kyle Murphy joined Don Barclay and Jason Spriggs on injured reserve Tuesday — and backups Justin McCray and Adam Pankey could start against the Bears but neither has playing time in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. The Packers brought in tackle Ulrich John Tuesday from Arizona’s practice squad, but he could an emergency player at best since he hasn’t learned the Green Bay offensive system yet.

>>Saint Norbert, La Crosse Players Make D3 Football Team Of Week

(Undated) — Spenser Thompson of Saint Norbert and Ryan Kruser of U-W La Crosse make the national Division Three football Team of the Week from “D” Three Football Dot Com. Thompson, a junior kicker, tied a Midwest Conference record with a 55-yard field goal in Saint Norbert’s 66-13 rout of Grinnell last Saturday. Kruser, a senior kick returner, returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown — and he had 198 all purpose yards as La Crosse beat Carroll of Waukesha 41-6.

>>Bucks Open Training Camp, Knees Feel Better On Softer Court

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks open their training camp with a two and a half hour practice on Tuesday. And players said they felt better after working on a softer court that was more forgiving to their knees. It was the first workout in the Bucks’ new Sports Science Center in downtown Milwaukee, after they opened camp the last two years at the Kohl Center in Madison. Coach Jason Kidd said it was clear that all his players came into camp in great shape, and ready to build on last year’s playoff run in which they were eliminated by Toronto in the first round. Also, six players started their competition for Milwaukee’s 15th and final regular season roster spot — Gary Payton the Second, Joel Anthony, Gerald Green, Brandon Rush, Kendall Marshall, and James Young.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Open Camp

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League have started a short training camp before they play exhibition games tomorrow (Thursday) night and Saturday at home against Chicago. Coach Dean Evason says his staff has been evaluating players, and some have been practicing since September seventh when the Admirals’ parent N-H-L club at Nashville held a rookie camp. It was a short offseason for some of the Admirals, as 18 present and former Milwaukee players were on Nashville’s roster for the N-H-L Stanley Cup Finals in June which the Predators lost to Pittsburgh. Milwaukee’s regular season begins October seventh at Iowa.

>>Men’s Soccer: UWM Blanks Marquette, Badgers Win, GB Loses

(Milwaukee, WI) — The U-W Milwaukee men’s soccer team wins the Milwaukee Cup after blanking crosstown rival Marquette 2-0 at home on Tuesday night. Reid Stevenson and Nick Moon scored both goals in the first half. Freddy Lorenzen had six saves as U-W-M improved to 4-4-and-2 and Marquette dropped to 1-6-and-1. Elsewhere, the Wisconsin men topped Wright State 2-1 as Chris Mueller scored the winning goal in the second overtime. And the U-W Green Bay men were shut out at Cincinnati, 2-0 with the Phoenix dropping to 4-2-and-2.