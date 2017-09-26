Wisconsin Sports 9-26

>>Packers’ Long Snapper Goode On IR, Pepper Acquired

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers’ long snapper Brett Goode has been put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury from Sunday’s home win against Cincinnati. The Packers brought back Taybor Pepper, who was in Green Bay’s offseason workouts before being cut in May — and he was later in the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp. Pepper was working in his mom’s consignment shop in Champaign, Illinois when the Packers called him right after Sunday’s game. The 32-year-old Goode was hurt in the early in the game but played through it — and had he not, tight end Richard Rodgers would have done the long snapping for punts, field goals, and extra points. Meanwhile, running back Ty Montgomery has been added to the Packers’ long injury report with a bad wrist — and defensive tackle Quintin Dial has a chest problem — as the Pack practices today (Tuesday) to get ready for Thursday night’s home contest against the Chicago Bears.

>>UW, Northwestern Both Return From Byes To Face Each Other

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin and Northwestern both had byes last weekend, and one team could not scout the other on T-V as they get ready for their Big Ten opener Saturday in Madison. The tenth ranked Badgers are heavily favored, but the players say they don’t take Northwestern for granted as the Wildcats won two straight before the U-W won last year’s meeting 21-7 in Evanston. Junior safety D’Cota Dixon says Northwestern plays a physical game, and they know it will be a tough battle going in. Left guard Jon Dietzen, kickoff specialist P-J Rosowski, and backup corner Madison Cone are all questionable for Saturday with leg injuries — and receiver George Rushing is still out along with running back Taiwan Deal and defensive end Chikwe Obasih (cheek’way oh bah’see). Wisconsin is 3-0 and Northwestern comes in at 2-1.

>>Brewers Face Elimination Even If They Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers could be eliminated tonight (Tuesday) from the National League Central race, even if they beat Cincinnati at Miller Park. The Chicago Cubs only need to win at Saint Louis this (Tuesday) evening to clinch their second straight division crown — and the Cubs reduced their magic number to one Monday night with a 10-2 romp of the Redbirds while Milwaukee was idle. The Brewers can still make the playoffs if they pass Colorado for the second and final National League Wild Card — and Milwaukee got to within one and a half games of that spot after the Rockies lost at home to Miami 5-4 on Monday night. Zach Davies will start against Cincinnati’s Deck McGuire, as the Brewers begin their final home series of the year. The rebuilding Brewers have surprised fans with their success — and at 82-74, they’re guaranteed of their first winning season since 2014.

>>Bucks Open Training Camp With Most Returnees In Team History

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will start preparing for their 50th N-B-A season today (Tuesday), as they open Training Camp in their new downtown practice facility. The Bucks brought back 12 players from last season — the most in their history — to try and build on a record in which Milwaukee has not made it past the first round of the playoffs in 16 years. At the team’s Media Day on Monday, several players said listed higher goals — winning at least 50 games and moving past the first round. Milwaukee’s biggest offseason splash was promoting Jon Horst as the general manager after John Hammond left for Orlando. Horst says there was no reason to make big changes to a young Bucks’ roster that includes the team’s first All Star since 2004, Giannis Antetokounmpo.