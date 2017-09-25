Wisconsin Sports 9-25

>>Packers’ Field Goal Beats Bengals In Overtime

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers come back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to beat Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Geronimo Allison caught a 72 yard pass from Aaron Rodgers — and Mason Crosby kicked a 27 yard field goal to end it, as Green Bay improved to 2-1 and the Bengals fell to 0-3. It was Lambeau’s hottest game day ever, 89 degrees at kickoff — A-J Green scored Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the year — and Rodgers threw only his second career Pick Six when William Jackson returned it 75 yards for a T-D. Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns and was sacked six times — Allison had six catches for 122 yards — and Jordy Nelson scored a pair of T-Ds. The Packers played without six starters, and tackle Bryan Bulaga hurt an ankle again — and they have a short week ahead as they host Chicago Thursday night.

>>Brewers Lose, Could Be Eliminated From Central Race Tuesday

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers could be eliminated from the National League Central race as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). That’s after the second place Brewers lost 5-0 to the Chicago Cubs Sunday at Miller Park, as the Crew dropped three of four to the division leading Cubs. Jose Quintana tossed a three hitter, striking out ten as he improved to 11-11 — while Chase Anderson went six and a third innings for the loss, falling to 11-4 as the Cubs pulled away in the final three innings on a two run homer from Ben Zobrist and a two run double from Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the Central is two — and they could eliminate third place Saint Louis tonight (Monday) at Busch Stadium while Milwaukee is off. The Brewers still have a shot at the final N-L Wild Card, as they’re now two games behind Colorado going into the final week of the regular season.

>>Brewers To Evaluate Pina’s Sprained Thumb Ligament

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers’ management will decide tomorrow (Tuesday) whether catcher Manny Pina will play again this season. An M-R-I has confirmed a sprained ligament in Pina’s left thumb, which he injured while tagging out Anthony Rizzo in Friday night’s Milwaukee loss to the Chicago Cubs. Pina says he’ll play if he can catch, and he wants that chance considering that Milwaukee remains close for a National League Wild Card playoff spot — and manager Craig Counsell says the club will “work hard to try to make him available to contribute.” Pena has thrown out 33-percent of potential base stealers this season, while backup Stephen Vogt was 0 for 24 before throwing out Kris Bryant Saturday at second base.

>>NASCAR: Kenseth Third At New Hampshire, Sixth In Playoff Standings

(Loudon, NH) — Wisconsin driver Matt Kenseth jumps three spots to sixth in the playoff standings of NASCAR’s top series. That’s after he took third in Sunday’s Monster Energy I-S-M Connect 300 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Beloit born Danica Patrick took 18th and Paul Menard of Eau Claire finished 20th, as both continue to race for points and cash after they failed to make the playoff field of 16. That group will be reduced to 12 after next weekend — and Kenseth is 43 points ahead of 12th place Ricky Stenhouse while he’s 62 points in back of playoff leader Martin Truex, Junior.

>>PGA Seniors: Kelly Second, Kendall 19th At Pebble Beach

(Monterey Peninsula, CA) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly takes second place at the Pebble Beach event on the senior P-G-A Champions Tour. Kelly was three strokes behind winner Bernhard Langer at the Pure Insurance Championship on the Monterey Peninsula in central California — and he finished at minus 14 201 for three rounds. Fox Point native Skip Kendall tied for 19th at minus five. Kelly rose three places to Number Eight in the Charles Schwab Cup’s money list for the senior tour. Steve Stricker of Madison remains 25th, and Langer is first followed by Scott McCarron.

>>Other Sports: Bucks, College Football Polls, Soccer/Volleyball

(Undated) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added veterans Joel Anthony and Gerald Green to their 20 member training camp roster. The 35-year-old Anthony is an eleven year veteran who’s played with Miami, Boston, Detroit, and San Antonio — while Green is a ten year N-B-A veteran who averaged six points a game with the Celtics last year. In college football, new polls have Wisconsin ranked tenth by both the media and the coaches after their bye week. In volleyball, fifth ranked Wisconsin improved to 1-1 in Big Ten play with a 3-0 home sweep of Number 20 Michigan on Sunday in Madison. In women’s soccer, ninth ranked Wisconsin lost a 2-1 overtime home match to Michigan — and Marquette lost its Big East opener at home to Butler, 3-0.