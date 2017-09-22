Wisconsin Sports 9-22

>>Cubs Top Brewers In Ten In Series Opener

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Chicago Cubs take Game One of what could be called the National League Central Division title series at Milwaukee. The Brewers lost to the Cubs 5-3 in ten innings Thursday night, as the Crew dropped to four and a half games behind Chicago in the division race with nine to play. Eric Thames broke a 2-2 tie with a run scoring single in the eighth to give Milwaukee the lead — but Javier Baez hit an R-B-I single in the ninth to keep the Cubs alive after they were down to their last strike. Then in the tenth, Kris Bryant hit a two run homer off Oliver Drake to give the Cubs the win, as Chicago dropped its magic number to six to win the division. The Brewers have a better shot at a Wild Card at the moment, as Colorado lost its fourth straight to keep Milwaukee one game behind the Rockies for the second and last N-L playoff spot — and Saint Louis is getting close again after winning three straight, as the Cards are just one half game behind the Brewers in both the division and wild card races.

>>Brewers: 17 Homers Short Of Team Record With Nine Games Left

(Milwaukee, WI) — Major League Baseball is now adding to a new season home run record set this week, but the Brewers remain 17 homers short of a new team mark with nine games left. Domingo Santana hit his third homer in three nights when Milwaukee lost to the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Thursday. That gave the Brewers their 215th team homer for 2017, third on the club’s all time list. The Crew is just one homer away from tying for second place with the 1982 World Series team that 216 in the regular season. The Brewers’ team record is 231 homers in 2007. Alex Gordon of Kansas City set baseball’s new all time homer mark on Tuesday night, when he hit the Majors’ 56-hundred-94th long ball of the year.

>>Packers Put OL Spriggs On Injured Reserve

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers put offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve with a chance to return after eight weeks. The second year pro came into the season as the top backup at right tackle, but he has not played since he strained a hamstring against Seattle September tenth. The roster move allowed the Packers to bring back veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, who was cut last week so Green Bay could bolster its offensive line by promoting guard Adam Pankey from the practice squad. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga was a limited participant at practice on Thursday as he recovers from a bad ankle — and starting left tackle David Bahktiari missed practice for a second straight day. Also out were receiver Randall Cobb, corner Davon House, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, linebacker Jake Ryan, safety Kentrell Brice, and linebacker Nick Perry who needed surgery to fix a broken hand.

>>Badgers Practice During Bye Week

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team has had two practices during its bye week, with one more today (Friday). Coach Paul Chryst says he’s resting his top veterans this week, while giving more practice time to younger players who could have larger roles once the Big Ten season begins. The bye is also giving some players a chance to recover from injuries. Guards Beau Benzschawel and Jon Dietzen and left tackle Michael Dieter are also recovering from ankle injuries. Chryst calls it a week to get better, before the ninth ranked Badgers play their Big Ten opener one week from tomorrow (Saturday) at home against Northwestern.

>>Bucks Release Ex Badger Bronson Koenig

(Milwaukee, WI) — Bronson Koenig is no longer with the Milwaukee Bucks, after the team sought waivers on the former Wisconsin guard Thursday. Koenig signed a two way contract in early July that would have allowed him to go back and forth between the Bucks and their new developmental “G” League team, the Wisconsin Herd of Oshkosh. The Bucks also signed Jalen Moore to a two way deal in July, but they let him on September tenth. Koenig could still remain with the Milwaukee organization if the Herd signs him to its own contract. Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking for two new players to fill their allotment of two way contracts — which can only go to players with three years of N-B-A experience or less. Rookie guard JeQuan Lewis and forward James Young are the only players on Milwaukee’s training camp roster who could qualify as two ways.

>>College Women’s Soccer: UW Wins Second Straight OT Match

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s soccer team wins its second straight overtime match, 2-1 at home against Michigan State on Thursday night. Lauren Rice scored the winning goal in the 94th minute as the Badgers won their seventh straight match. Dani Rhodes had two assists for ninth ranked Wisconsin, which is now 8-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten Conference play.