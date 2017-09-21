Wisconsin Sports 9-21

>>Brewers Lose, Blow Chance To Tie For Wild Card

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Milwaukee Brewers blow a chance to tie for the last National League Wild Card and gain ground in the division, after losing at Pittsburgh 6-4. Both teams the Brewers are chasing — the Chicago Cubs and Colorado — also lost Wednesday night, still leaving the Crew one game behind Colorado for the Wild Card and three and a half in back of the Central leading Cubs. Closer Corey Knebel made a throwing error in the eighth to tie the Milwaukee game, and in the ninth, he gave up a two run walkoff homer to Adam Frazier. Domingo Santana and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Brewers, as manager Craig Counsell used 24 players to try and churn out a win — the first time in three years Milwaukee used that many in a single game. Tonight (Thursday), the Brewers open a four game home series with the Cubs that would put Milwaukee in the division lead with a sweep — or be eliminated from the Central race if they get swept.

>>Brewers’ Starter Nelson To Miss “Chunk” Of 2018 After Surgery

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Brewers’ starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson will miss what the team calls a “chunk” of the 2018 season after having surgery on his right throwing shoulder. Surgeon Neil ElAttrache (el uh trosh’) of Los Angeles had to repair Nelson’s partially torn right labrum, which the pitcher hoped wouldn’t be needed. General manager David Stearns says Nelson most likely won’t recover in time for the early part of next season — but he could return later depending on how his rehab goes. The 28-year-old Nelson ends what was a breakout season for Milwaukee, with a 12-6 record an E-R-A of almost three and a half which ranked eighth among qualified National League starters. He was hurt September eighth at Wrigley Field after he dislocated the shoulder diving back to first base.

>>Packers: Bulaga Returns But Eight Others Still Out With Injuries

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga returns to practice after missing Green Bay’s first two games with an injured ankle. Receiver Jordy Nelson was also a full participant in Wednesday’s session after hurting a thigh last Sunday night at Atlanta — guard Jahri Evans was back after a groin injury — and linebacker Ahmad Brooks was cleared to return after a concussion. But that still left eight Packers on the sidelines with injuries including Mike Daniels, Nick Perry, Davon House, Randall Cobb, and David Bahktiari. Coach Mike McCarthy had to alter his practice routine with so many players out, as the 1-1 Packers get ready to host a Cincinnati team Sunday that’s still looking for its first win. Bulaga remains a big question mark, as he still faces a big test in making it through the Packers’ only padded practice of the week today (Thursday).

>>Packers Monitor Montgomery’s Heavy Workload

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers are keeping an eye on Ty Montgomery’s workload. He’s been in 139 plays in Green Bay’s first two games, way more than any other N-F-L running back — and at least some observers wonder if Montgomery will have the energy to play in more crucial games come December. The Packers have three rookie running backs on their roster, but only Jamaal Williams has played so far — and he’s had just 17 snaps so far with 20 total yards. Montgomery says he feels good, and coach Mike McCarthy says that he’s sticking with the coaches’ normal weekly evaluations — which include general playing times for the next game. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Press Gazette says the Packers plan to bring back veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois who was cut last week to make room for two backups on offense.

>>Men’s College Soccer: UWM Blanks NIU

(DeKalb, IL) — The U-W Milwaukee men’s soccer team wins a 1-0 match at Northern Illinois. Jaime Colin scored the only goal of the day in the 29th minute, as the Panthers recorded their third shutout of the season. U-W-M is now 3-3-and-2, and Northern Illinois fell to 3-5.

>>Marquette Wins Big East Volleyball Opener

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Marquette women’s volleyball team wins its Big East Conference opener, 3-0 at Butler on Wednesday night. Junior Anna Haak had a career high of 13 kills for the Golden Eagles, while Jenna Rosenthal had 12 kills and a .550 hitting percentage. Marquette has now won nine of ten matches against Butler since the Bulldogs joined the Big East. The Eagles are now 7-5, while Butler fell to 10-3.