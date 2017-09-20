Wisconsin Sports 9-20

>>Santana Homer Gives Brewers 1-0 Win At Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, PA) — A homer from Domingo Santana gives the Milwaukee Brewers a 1-0 win at Pittsburgh Tuesday night. The Brewers are now just one game behind Colorado for the final National League Wild Card — and they remain three and a half behind Chicago in the N-L Central as a four game series between the Brewers and Cubs looms this weekend that could determine who wins the division. But first, the Crew is taking care of business at Pittsburgh, winning its ninth game in its last eleven. Chase Anderson got the win, striking out eight in six innings as Corey Knebel earned his 37th save — and Pirates’ rookie Trevor Williams took the loss, falling to 6-9. The rebuilding Brewers also gave their fans another surprise by winning their 81st game, thus preventing a losing season — and they’ll go for a sweep tonight (Wednesday) at P-N-C Park.

>>Brewers’ Phillips Saves Run With Another Rocket From Center

(Pittsburgh, PA) — For the second time in eight days, Brewers’ outfielder Brett Phillips saves a run by throwing a rocket from center to the plate. According to Major League Baseball’s Statcast, Phillips had a season high speed of 104 point seven miles-an-hour — fastest in the big leagues this season — when he threw to the plate to keep Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier at third base in the sixth inning Tuesday. That was after Phillips caught a fly ball from Josh Bell with runners on first and third. The run that didn’t score was crucial to Milwaukee’s 1-0 victory against the Pirates, and the throw broke Phillips’ own record for the year set last week at Miller Park. Statcast says the 23-year-old Phillips now has the Majors’ three fastest outfield throws in 2017.

>>Survey: Packers “Most Loved Team” By NFL Fans

(Undated) — A new survey shows that the Green Bay Packers are the most loved team by N-F-L fans throughout the country. An online survey from the website Five Thirty Eight shows that 23-percent of about 23-hundred N-F-L fans mentioned the Packers among their three favorite teams just before the regular season began. The Dallas Cowboys were a distant second at 19-percent and New England was third. Green Bay was also listed at number eight among the fans’ least favorite teams, with almost eleven percent putting the Pack in their bottom three — and Dallas was the fans’ biggest goat, followed by New England and Baltimore. After a day off Tuesday, the 1-1 Packers start practicing today (Wednesday) for their next game on Sunday against Cincinnati at Lambeau Field.

>>Whitewater’s Henschler Makes National D3 Team Of Week

(Undated) — U-W Whitewater defensive end Harry Henschler makes the national Division Three Team of the Week from “D” Three Football Dot Com. Henschler, a junior, had a career high three sacks in the Warhawks’ first victory of the season, 40-21 at Washington of Saint Louis last Saturday.

>>Bucks Confirm Signing Of Veteran Rush To Camp Contract

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have confirmed the signing of veteran shooting guard Brandon Rush to a training camp contract. He’ll have stiff competition with several other shooting guards to try and nail down the Bucks’ final regular season roster spot. The 32-year-old Rush has averaged seven points and three rebounds in nine N-B-A seasons — and he started 25 games for Golden State when the Warriors won their league record 73 regular season games in the 2015 and ’16 season.

>>Other Sports: UW Men’s Soccer, Women’s Golf

(Undated) — The Wisconsin men’s soccer team loses at Duke, 4-3 Tuesday night. Cameron Moseley scored twice for the Blue Devils, including the game winner in the 78th minute. Christopher Mueller had one goal and one assist for Wisconsin, which dropped to 3-2-and-2 on the year while Duke improved to 5-1-and-1. In women’s golf, Wisconsin took second at its East/West Match Play Challenge in Madison. The Badgers fell to Iowa State 4-1 in the title match on Tuesday at University Ridge, and Wisconsin freshman Mackenzie Hahn won the individual competition in 21 holes.