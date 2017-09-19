Wisconsin Sports 9-19

>>Brewers Gain Ground In Playoff Chase With Win At Pittsburgh

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Milwaukee Brewers have gained ground in the National League playoff race by blanking the Pirates 3-0 in Pittsburgh. The Crew is now three and a half games behind Central Division leading Chicago with 12 to play — and they’re two in back of Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card as the Cubs and Rockies were both idle Monday. Ryan Braun hit his second homer in three games, and Neil Walker and Travis Shaw both had R-B-I singles as the Brewers won for only the second time in eight games at P-N-C Park this season. Brent Suter gave up five hits in five scoreless innings to improve to 3-2, and Corey Knebel earned his 36th save while Pirates’ starter Jameson Taillon dropped to 7-7 with the loss. Pittsburgh has now lost eleven of its last 12, and the two teams will face each other again tonight (Tuesday).

>>Packers: Injury Situation Won’t Be Clear Until Wednesday

(Green Bay, WI) — Coach Mike McCarthy says none of his injured Green Bay Packers appear to be out for the season with the injuries they suffered in Sunday night’s loss at Atlanta. But otherwise, the coach says the total injury picture won’t be clear until at least tomorrow (Wednesday), when the Packers start practicing for their Sunday home contest against Cincinnati. McCarthy might not know until late in the week whether injured receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb can play against the Bengals, and the same goes for defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Nelson hurt a quad muscle, Cobb a shoulder, and Daniels a hamstring — and corner Davon House left with a bad quad as safety Kentrell Brice left with an injured groin. There’s no new word on starting tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bahktiari, who never played Sunday due to injuries.

>>Packers Tied For Second After Week Two

(Undated) — Green Bay is tied for second with Minnesota in the N-F-C North after two weeks of play. The Detroit Lions have become the division’s only unbeaten team at 2-0, after beating the Giants at New York 24-10 on Monday Night. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, and Lions’ rookie Jamal Agnew sealed Detroit’s victory with an 88 yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Lions’ defense sacked Eli Manning five times as the Giants’ Q-B threw for 239 yards. Detroit is now one game ahead of both Green Bay and Minnesota, both of which are 1-1 after losing Sunday. Chicago is last in the division after dropping its first two.

>>Is Rodgers Sealing Place In History With 300 TD Passes?

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers is a hot topic on social media, after the Packers quarterback became the fastest to reach 300 touchdown passes for his career. His one yard shovel pass to Ty Montgomery Sunday night at Atlanta got Rodgers to 300 T-Ds in 144 games and 47-hundred-42 pass attempts. Various tweets disagree on whether Rodgers is starting to become one of the best Q-Bs ever. Critics bring up the numbers of Super Bowl titles, of which Rodgers has just one — but others say championships are team accomplishments. A tweet from the N-F-L notes that Rodgers is the league’s all time leader in career touchdowns per interception at four point oh five — and he has the all time highest passer rating at 103 point eight.

>>Report: NBA Veteran Guard Brandon Rush Signs With Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — Veteran N-B-A guard Brandon Rush could be joining the Milwaukee Bucks. His management firm of Priority Sports tweeted Monday that Rush has signed a contract with Milwaukee. But media outlets say he has not signed anything yet — and E-S-P-N says the 32-year-old Rush will likely sign a non guaranteed one year deal and compete with Jason Terry, James Young, Rashad Vaughn, and Sterling Brown for backup action at shooting guard behind starter Khris Middleton. Rush played last season with Minnesota after spending four of the previous five years with Golden State. In nine N-B-A seasons, Rush has game averages of seven points, three rebounds, and one assist in 481 regular season contests.

>>Five Wheaton Football Players Charged In Felony Hazing

(Wheaton, IL) — Five football players at Wheaton College near Chicago are charged in a 2016 hazing incident in which a freshman teammate was beaten, duct taped, and left half naked on a field with two torn shoulders. Noah Spielman, Benjamin Pettway, and All American center Kyler Kregel all played Saturday when Wheaton crushed Carthage of Kenosha 37-14 in a C-C-I-W contest. Samuel TeBos and James Cooksey are also charged, after a judge signed arrest warrants with 50-thousand dollar bonds — and the five are all reportedly expected to turn themselves in this week on counts of aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and mob action. The Chicago Tribune says the hazing victim left Wheaton soon after the incident, and he now goes to college in Indiana, and defendant Noah Spielman is the son of former N-F-L All Pro linebacker Chris Spielman. The status of the players is not clear, as Wheaton is now 3-0 and ranked fourth in the N-C-A-A’s Division Three.