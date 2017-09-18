Wisconsin Sports 9-18

>>Packers Hobble Out Of Atlanta With Loss

(Atlanta, GA) — The Green Bay Packers hobble out of Atlanta after a 34-23 loss Sunday night in the first game in the Falcons’ new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Pack started without injured tackles David Bahktiari and Bryan Bulaga plus top backup Jason Spriggs — and the Falcons took advantage by making constant defensive front changes while building up a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter, when Aaron Rodgers was hit uncontested by Atlanta’s Vic Beasley and a resulting fumble was returned by Desmond Trufant for the Falcons’ final touchdown. Both teams had key injuries along the way as Rodgers completed 33 of 50 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns, and a late first half interception — and he threw his 300th career T-D pass on a shovel to Ty Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Montgomery ran for 35 yards and had six catches for 75 more, as the Packers ended with a slight edge in total yards, 367-364. Green Bay is now 1-1 and will host Cincinnati next Sunday.

>>Packers, Falcons Lose Stars To Injuries

(Atlanta, GA) — Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy will have a full injury report to deal with this week, after losing both his starting receivers to injuries in Sunday night’s loss at Atlanta. Jordy Nelson went out early with a sore quad and Randall Cobb left in the fourth quarter with an injured shoulder. The Packers also lost defensive line starter Mike Daniels early to a pulled hamstring, and safety Kentrell Brice left in the second quarter with a groin injury. Atlanta was also hit hard, too, as last year’s N-F-L sack leader Vic Beasley hurt a hamstring — defensive end Courtney Upshaw went out with a bad ankle — and right tackle Ryan Schrader went out with a concussion on the Falcons’ first scoring drive.

>>Badgers Rise In Polls After Big Win At BYU

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team rises in both major polls Sunday, after the Badgers’ 40-6 romp at B-Y-U the previous day. The 3-0 Badgers went up one place to ninth in the national media survey, while jumping two spots to tenth in the coaches’ poll. Coach Paul Chryst called the B-Y-U game an opportunity for both players and coaches to grow — and he said quarterback Alex Hornibrook and rusher Jonathan Taylor were among them, along with receiver Quintez Cephus, A-J Taylor, and Danny Davis. Wisconsin has had at least 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in all three of their games this season after accomplishing the feat just twice last year. The Badgers have a bye next weekend and will open their Big Ten schedule September 30th at home against Northwestern.

>>Brewers Score Eight In Fourth Inning To Beat Miami

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers close out their big “road series at home” with a 10-3 victory against the Miami Marlins On Sunday at Miller Park. The Crew scored eight runs in the fourth inning without the benefit of a homer, as Milwaukee took two of three in a series that was supposed to be played in South Florida but wasn’t because of Hurricane Irma. Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar both went three for five as the Brewers outhit Miami 16-8. Brandon Woodruff gave up three runs in seven innings for the win, improving to 2-2 while Marlins’ starter Dillon Peters took the loss. The Brewers still lost ground in the National League Central race as the first place Chicago Cubs swept a three game home set against Saint Louis — and Milwaukee remains four games behind Chicago, and two and a half behind Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card as the Crew opens a series at Pittsburgh tonight (Monday).

>>PGA Senior: Kelly Wins Second Tourney In Four Weeks

(Victoria, BC) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly wins his second tournament in four weeks on the senior P-G-A Champions Tour. Kelly shot a minus three 68 on a cool and rainy Sunday to win the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship in Victoria, British Columbia. He held off Lee Janzen, who finished one stroke back to the 50-year-old Kelly who finished his three rounds at minus 14 199. Fox Point native Skip Kendall tied for 39th at minus one 212. Rhinelander native Dan Forsman tied for 67th at plus nine.

>>NASCAR: Kenseth 9th In Playoff Opener, Rises To 9th In Standings

(Joliet, IL) — Matt Kenseth of Cambridge rises to ninth in the playoff standings of NASCAR’s top series. He started the Monster Energy playoffs in 15th place — but Kenseth jumped six spots after taking ninth in Sunday’s ten race playoff opener, the Tale of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Kenseth, who still hasn’t won a race this year, says he was disappointed that he didn’t “pass a soul all day” but as he put it — “If you’re just worried about getting to the next round, it was a decent day.” Non playoff drivers Paul Menard of Eau Claire took 14th and Beloit born Danica Patrick finished 18th. Martin Truex, Junior won the race and he leads the playoff standings with Kenseth 63 points back.