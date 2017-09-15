Wisconsin Sports 9-15

>>Idle Brewers Slip In Division, Improve Wild Card Chances

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have dropped to a second place tie with Saint Louis in the National League Central, after the Cardinals and Cubs both won Thursday while the Crew was idle. Both Milwaukee and Saint Louis are three games behind Chicago for the division crown as the Cubs reduced their magic number to 14 to clinch. Colorado lost Thursday night, so the Brewers and Redbirds both improved to two and a half games behind the Rockies for the final N-L Wild Card. The Cubs and Cards play each other in a weekend series that starts this (Friday) afternoon at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee hosts Miami tonight (Friday) in a series moved to Miller Park due to the fallout from Hurricane Irma.

>>Brewers Expect Around 20,000 At Each Game Moved From Miami

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers say they expect around 20-thousand fans at Miller Park for each of the three weekend games moved from Miami. Major League Baseball moved the contests on Wednesday, and the Brewers’ concession operator scrambled to get enough workers available to open two of the four seating decks. Almost half of the nearly 70-thousand extra seats were sold in the first 45 minutes they were put on sale Thursday — and the Brewers say there are still discounted ten-dollar seats available in the second deck for each game. Manager Craig Counsell has still not announced a starter for tonight (Friday), while the Marlins will put up right hander Jose Urena (oo ray’nuh) who’s 13-6.

>>Former Brewer Fiers Gets Suspended For Retaliation

(Anaheim, CA) — Former Brewers’ starter Mike Fiers of Houston has started a five game suspension for throwing a fastball above the head of Angels’ slugger Luis Valbuena. Fiers said he took it as a sign of “disrespect” when Valbuena made a big flip of his bat after hitting his 20th homer of the season off Fiers Wednesday night. So the next time he came up, Fiers greeted him with a pitch at least two feet above his head. Plate umpire Cory Blaser immediately warned both benches to stop that. Fiers chose not to appeal, so he started his suspension Thursday night, and Major League Baseball fined him an undisclosed amount. The 32-year-old Fiers was traded two years ago at the start of Milwaukee’s rebuilding process — and he’s 8-10 is this year for a Houston team that has a magic number of three to clinch the American League West Division title.

>>Offensive Line Is Biggest Question Mark For Pack

(Green Bay, WI) — The offensive line is the biggest question mark for the Green Bay Packers as they get ready for their Sunday night game at Atlanta. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga has missed two days of practices with flu like symptoms, and he has not tested the injured right ankle that kept him out of last week’s season opening win against Seattle. Meanwhile, backup tackle Jason Spriggs did not practice Thursday with a bad hamstring — and starting left tackle David Bahktiari was limited for a second straight day with a hamstring issue. Kyle Murphy would start at right tackle if Bulaga doesn’t. Also, linebacker Ahmad Brooks missed his second straight practice with a concussion suffered against the Seahawks.

>>Taylor, Badgers Seek To Go 3-0 At BYU

(Madison, WI) — Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor leads Wisconsin into tomorrow’s contest at Brigham Young in Provo, Utah. Sophomore Bradrick Shaw has been out with a leg injury while Taylor led the U-W with 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a home win against Florida Atlantic last Saturday. Shaw is listed as questionable for tomorrow (Saturday), along with right guard Beau Benzschawel and kickoff specialist P-J Rosowski — and left guard Jon Dietzen has been ruled out with a right ankle injury. Wisconsin is 2-0, leading the Big Ten in total offense with 521 yards a game while B-Y-U averages 232 yards of offense. The Cougars are 1-2 with losses to Utah and L-S-U.

>>Undefeated Wisconsin Volleyball Team Tops Marquette

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin volleyball team improves to 8-0 after beating Marquette in four sets on Thursday night in Madison. Kelli Bates had 17 kills and ten digs to lead the Badgers, who outhit the Golden Eagles .254 to .159. Marquette became the first team to win a set against the fifth ranked Badgers by taking Thursday’s opening game 25-19. Allie Barber had 21 kills for Marquette, which is now 5-5.