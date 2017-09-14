Wisconsin Sports 9-14

>Brewers Beat Pirates, Gain Ground In Wild Card Race

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers gain ground in the Wild Card race after pounding Pittsburgh 8-2 Wednesday night at Miller Park. Eric Thames’ 30th home run highlighted a decisive four run third inning for the Crew, as it moved to within three games of Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card while staying two and a half back for the Central Division lead. Chase Anderson won his tenth game against three losses, giving up two runs in five and one third innings while going on three days rest. Andrew McCutcheon hit his 200th career homer for the Pirates, who lost manager Clint Hurdle after he was ejected for arguing a called walk in the first frame. Tyler Glasnow took the loss as the Brewers’ fourth win in five games moved them into sole possession of second in the division, a half game ahead of Saint Louis with Milwaukee idle today (Thursday).

>>Hurricane Cleanup Forces Marlins To Move Series To Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Miami Marlins will move their three game weekend home series with the Brewers to Milwaukee. The Marlins told Major League Baseball they could not get their home park ready after Hurricane Irma. M-L-B normally likes neutral sites in this case, but the request was made to move it to Miller Park because its retractable roof guarantees that the games will be played. The Brewers will be the “visiting team” and will bat first for three games which start at 7:10 Friday night, 6:10 Saturday, and 1:10 Sunday. Because of a lack of time to get a whole work crew, only the field level deck will be open Friday and the lower two decks the rest of the weekend — and discounted tickets go on sale at ten this (Thursday) morning at Brewers Dot Com.

>>Brewers Promote Wilkerson For Possible Start

(Milwaukee, WI) — Minor league starter Aaron Wilkerson is being called up to the Brewers, and he could start tomorrow (Friday) night against Miami. His agent confirmed the move, and manager Craig Counsell says he’s still looking at options so the team has not announced it yet. The 28-year-old Wilkerson ran a grocery store’s frozen food section five years ago after getting Tommy John elbow surgery out of college and assuming his baseball career wouldn’t go anyplace. He started playing independent ball in 2013, which led to minor league experience and a trade from the Boston organization to Milwaukee in 2016. Wilkerson went 11-4 this season at Double “A” Biloxi and threw seven hitless innings for Triple “A” Colorado Springs in a recent playoff game.

>>Packers Replace Jean Francois With Backup “O” Line Help

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers are getting some backup help for their offensive line after cutting veteran defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois. The Packers promoted guard and tackle Adam Pankey from their practice squad Wednesday, amid injuries to tackles Bryan Bulaga and backup Jason Spriggs. Green Bay added rookie guard Darrell Greene for the practice squad opening. The Packers will practice again today (Thursday) for Sunday night’s contest at Atlanta.

>>Packer Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

(Green Bay, WI) — Four Packer stars from the past 25 years are among the 108 modern era nominees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Receivers Donald Driver and Sterling Sharpe, safety Leroy Butler, and coach Mike Holmgren are among the early candidates. Semifinalists and finalists will be determined before the inductees are announced the day before the Super Bowl. Linebacker Clay Matthews’ father Clay Junior is also a nominee along with ex Packers Sean Landeta, Seth Joyner, Jeff Saturday, and Keith Millard. Glory Years’ guard Jerry Kramer is a finalist nominated by the Hall’s senior committee. Meanwhile, former 1960s linebacker and three time All Pro Dan Currie has died in Las Vegas at age 82.

>>Badger Defense Faces Fallout From Turnovers

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin defense has faced some real problems after the Badgers’ offense committed four turnovers in its first two games. Three of those miscues happened inside the Wisconsin 40 yard line, giving Utah State and Florida Atlantic short fields to try and score. Two of those scores went for touchdowns, and Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says his unit has a lot to fix because it has not handled those situations very well. In the opener against Utah State, the Badgers gave the ball away on a botched snap as the Aggies only needed two plays and 16 yards to get a T-D — and the next week, an interception from quarterback Alex Hornibrook gave Florida Atlantic a short five play drive to score its second and final touchdown. Tenth ranked Wisconsin plays at B-Y-U Saturday in Utah.