Wisconsin Sports 9-13

>>Brewers Beat Pirates, Keep Pace In NL Central

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers keep pace in the division and Wild Card races with a 5-2 home victory against Pittsburgh Tuesday night. The Crew scored four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two run double from Domingo Santana — and Eric Thames belted his 29th homer to keep Milwaukee two and a half games out of first in the N-L Central and four games back for the league’s final Wild Card. Starter Brent Suter, still not fully back from a bad rotator cuff, went three innings and six relievers followed as Jeremy Jeffress got the win and Corey Knebel earned his 35th save. Gerrit Cole took his first road loss since May 22nd for Pittsburgh. The Brewers and Pirates will play the rubber contest of their three game set tonight (Wednesday) at Miller Park, and Chase Anderson will start on three days rest for the Crew in place of the injured Jimmy Nelson.

>>Packers Reactivate Allison; Cut Gunter, Jean Francois

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have activated receiver Geronimo Allison after his one game marijuana suspension. To make room on the roster, the Pack cut third year corner LaDarius Gunter — and E-S-P-N says Green Bay was about to cut veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois. Gunter got a lot of playing time last season to replace an injury depleted secondary — but with corners Damarious Randall and Quintin Rollins now healthy, Gunter only had two plays in Sunday’s home win against Seattle. Jean Francois was expected to be a key backup but he only played six snaps against the Seahawks — and the Packers later brought in Quintin Dial as a defensive line reinforcement. The 1-0 Packers start practicing today (Wednesday) for their Sunday home contest at Atlanta’s new stadium.

>>Badgers: Benzschwael Practices, Dixon Wins Appeal

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin right guard Beau Benzschawel returned to practice Tuesday after he hurt his right leg last Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph says Benzschawel took part in a good number of plays at practice, and he appears on track to play Saturday at B-Y-U. Left guard Jon Dietzen did not practice Tuesday with a lingering right ankle injury. Meanwhile, Badgers’ safety D’Cota Dixon has won an appeal with the Big Ten and regained one full year of eligibility. Dixon sought the additional year after playing just three games in his freshman year of 2014 before going out with a season ending shoulder injury — and he’s now listed as a redshirt junior.

>>Men’s College Soccer: Marquette Falls To No. 12 Virginia

(Undated) — The Marquette men’s soccer team is still winless in five matches after losing at 12th ranked Virginia 2-0. Raheem Taylor Parkes broke a scoreless tie in the 48th minute and Sergi Nus scored on a penalty kick as Virginia improved to 4-0-and-1 while Marquette dropped to 0-4-and-1. Also, U-W Milwaukee played to a 2-2 tie at home against Missouri/Kansas City. Jason Palitang Svensson scored on a header in the 79th minute to prevent a loss for U-W-M, which is now 2-2-and-2.

>>College Volleyball: Marquette Blanks UWM

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette volleyball team wins its eleventh straight match against U-W Milwaukee with a shutout in three sets on U-W-M’s home court. Allie Barber had 13 kills and a .458 hitting percentage for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 5-4 on the season. Caitlin Schultz had 13 kills and Mykie Olsen added ten digs for Milwaukee which fell to 7-4.

>>College Golf: Marquette 3rd, UW 7th At Badger Men’s Tourney

(Madison, WI) — The Marquette men’s golf team finishes third at the Badger Invitational in Madison while the host U-W places fifth. Texas “A” and “M” was the winner at 25 below par with the Golden Eagles eight strokes back and the Badgers 21 off the pace. Matt Murlick was Marquette’s top individual, tying for fourth at minus eight as the Eagles had their lowest 54 hole score since October of 2015. Griffin Barela led Wisconsin at minus five in a tie for eighth. In women’s college golf, the Badgers tied for fifth at the Minnesota Invitational near Saint Paul as U-S-C won the team title and the U-W’s Gabby Curtis tied for tenth.