Wisconsin Sports 9-12

>>Brewers Crushed By Pirates, Fall To 3rd

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers fall to third place in both the National League Central Division and the Wild Card race, after being crushed at home by Pittsburgh 7-0. Steven Brault earned his first Major League win, striking out six in six innings and giving up one hit as the Brewers only got three singles on the night. Brandon Woodruff took the loss, surrendering six runs in five frames as he dropped to 1-2. Starling Marte, Andrew McCutcheon, and Jordy Mercer homered for the Pirates, who snapped Milwaukee’s three game winning streak. Saint Louis is now the nearest contender to the Chicago Cubs for the division crown, and to Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card as Milwaukee dropped to two and a half games behind the Cubs and four in back of the Rockies.

>>Brewers Still Expect To Play In Miami This Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — It appears that the Brewers will play their scheduled three game series in Miami this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Marlins Park had its roof partially damaged, but the stadium escaped flooding and it’s been found to be safe. Manager Craig Counsell says his players and coaches that have families in Florida survived the storm without “serious harm.” Counsell has said he hopes his team can play its three scheduled contests in Miami — and so far, he says “every piece of news has been positive.” Reports say Major League Baseball will do all it can to keep the Brewers/Marlins games in South Florida — but it’s possible the games could still be moved to a neutral site.

>>Packers: Rodgers Cashing In On More Free Plays

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers keeps fine tuning his field awareness to cash in on more free plays for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers says he knows opponents plan for it — but they cannot stop it, as shown in Sunday’s home win against Seattle. Rodgers coaxed the Seahawks’ defense off sides three times with his cadence and speed in getting plays started. He also caught the Seahawks napping while making a substitution, and Seattle got penalized for having 12 men on the field while Rodgers used the free play for a 32 yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson. The 1-0 Packer players are off today (Tuesday), and they’ll start practicing tomorrow (Wednesday) for their Sunday night contest at 1-0 Atlanta.

>>Badgers: Two Offensive Linemen Questionable For BYU

(Madison, WI) — Two starting offensive linemen are questionable for Wisconsin its next game at B-Y-U on Saturday in Utah. Right guard Beau Benzschawel and left guard Jon Dietzen both have right leg injuries. Benzschawel left Saturday’s home win against Florida Atlantic in the second quarter, and Dietzen has had occasional ankle injuries during his more than two years at the U-W. Also, running back Bradrick Shaw, backup safety Patrick Johnson, and kickoff specialist P-J Rosowski are listed as questionable for the B-Y-U game and four other Badgers are still out — running back Taiwan Deal, fullback Jake Whalen, receiver George Rushing, and defensive end Chikwe Obasih. Redshirt freshman receiver Kendric Pryor has been cleared for full contact after getting facial injuries in a moped accident.

>>Whitewater Drops Out Of D3 Top 25

(Undated) — U-W Whitewater has fallen out of the “D” Three Football Dot Com Top 25 after going 0-2 for the first time in 18 years. The Warhawks are coming off two straight road losses, including a 25-17 defeat at Concordia/Moorhead in northwest Minnesota. U-W Oshkosh remains at Number three in this week’s poll at 2-0, in the wake of a 74-7 rout of Virginia/Lynchberg. U-W Platteville remains at Number 13 after being off last Saturday, and U-W Stout makes its first Top 25 appearance of the year with victories against Simpson and Saint Thomas as the Tommies dropped from fourth to tenth. Carthage and La Crosse joined Whitewater in receiving votes, and Mary Hardin Baylor of Texas remains at Number One.

>>Men’s Golf: Marquette Second, UW 7th At Badger Invitational

(Madison, WI) — Marquette is in second place and Wisconsin is Number seven among 16 schools at the Badger Invitational golf tournament in Madison. Texas “A” and “M” is the leader going into today’s (Tuesday’s) third and final round at University Ridge. The Aggies are at minus 16 with Marquette six strokes back and Wisconsin 18 strokes off the pace at plus two. Jordan Hahn of the Badgers is third among the individuals at six below par, and Matt Murlick of Marquette is tied for fourth after shooting a minus three 69 on Monday.