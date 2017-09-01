Wisconsin Sports 9-1

>>Packers Highlight Hundley, Win Exhibition Finale

(Green Bay, WI) — Brett Hundley gets another long stint at quarterback, as he played the entire first half in the Green Bay Packers’ 24-10 home win against the L-A Rams in their exhibition finale. Hundley, a third year pro, provided more video for possible trade bait as he completed eleven of 21 passes for 99 yards, one touchdown, and an 81 point two passer rating — and he made a 13 yard touchdown run himself. The Packers saved the second half to test the running game as rookies Aaron Jones ran for 48 yards, Jamaal Williams 31, and Devante Mays 18 on the night — and there were lots of penalties as the Pack was flagged ten times for 94 yards and the Rams eight times for 76. Packers’ receiver Geronimo Allison left with a concussion, safety Kentrell Brice hurt his left shoulder, and top draft choice Kevin King never played with a groin injury. The Packers end their preseason with a 3-1 record, and they must now cut down their roster from 86 players to 53 by late tomorrow (Saturday).

>>Badgers Open Season With Consensus National Top Ten Ranking

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team will open its season tonight (Friday) in Madison with its first consensus national Top Ten ranking since 2007. The Badgers are rated ninth by the media and tenth by the coaches as they get ready to host Utah State — which almost beat the U-W five years ago until Josh Thompson missed a 37 yard field goal attempt with six seconds left. Former Badgers’ coach Gary Andersen was on the Utah State sideline then — and now, the Aggies are coming after a 3-9 overall record last season and 1-7 in the Mountain West Conference for coach Matt Wells. Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst is 21-6 as he begins his third season as the Badgers’ head coach. Sophomore Alex Hornibrook comes in as the starting quarterback after he split time with then senior Bart Houston one year ago.

>>Brewers Top Nationals, Move Closer In Wild Card Race

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers move closer to a possible Wild Card spot after beating the Washington Nationals 6-3 at Miller Park Thursday night. Zach Davies struck out four in seven innings to get his 16th win and tie former Brewer Zack Greinke of Arizona for the most wins in the Majors — and Corey Knebel picked up his 31st save. Jesus Aguilar put the Crew in front for good with a two run single in the third inning, and Jonathan Villar went three for five with a two run homer. Trea Turner fell a homer short of the cycle for Washington, which still leads the National League East by 15 games while the Brewers moved to within two and a half of idle Colorado for the final N-L Wild Card spot and stayed three and a half behind first place Chicago in the N-L Central. Also, manager Craig Counsell said the struggling Matt Garza would not make his normal start on Sunday — and he did not announce a replacement.

>>Brewers’ Bandy Returns For Rehab Start, Susac Plays Again At Appleton

(Appleton, WI) — Two Milwaukee catchers make rehab appearances at Class “A” Wisconsin Thursday night near Appleton. Jett Bandy had his first action since he went on the disabled list with a rib injury almost one month ago — and he drove in a run for the Timber Rattlers in their 4-3 home win against Beloit. Bandy doubled and walked in four trips, and backup catcher Andrew Susac singled twice and scored once. Bandy is expected to have one more rehab game with the Timber Rattlers before playing a pair with Triple “A” Colorado Springs. Susac is expected to be recalled by the Brewers today (Friday), as he deals with a recurring upper back injury.

>>Report: Bucks To Release Center Hawes

(Milwaukee, WI) — There’s a report that the Milwaukee Bucks will release veteran backup center Spencer Hawes. Turner Sports says Milwaukee is expected to use the “stretch provision” of the N-B-A’s collective bargaining agreement to spread Hawes’ remaining salary of six-million dollars across three years. It would prevent the Bucks from having to pay the league’s luxury tax because stretching Hawes’ payments to two-million per year would put Milwaukee below the luxury threshold of 119-million dollars for this season. The Bucks acquired Hawes in early February as part of a trade that sent Miles Plumlee to Charlotte. Hawes averaged four points in 19 regular season games for the Bucks.

>>As US President’s Cup Captain, Stricker Has Tough Choices

(Madison, WI) — Now that he’s out of the P-G-A Playoffs, the real work is just beginning for Madison golfer Steve Stricker. He’s the captain of the U-S team for the President’s Cup in late September against a squad of foreign born players. The Top Ten Americans in the Fed Ex Cup standings will get automatic spots after this weekend’s Dell Technologies Championship near Boston, and Stricker will then make two at large picks to complete the U-S squad. Stricker says he’ll most likely pick the Number eleven player in the standings, and he’s not sure about the second spot. He says he’ll get advice from the automatic qualifiers about who his picks should be — and he’ll announce them next Wednesday in Madison.