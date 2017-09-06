Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-6-17

Chippewa Co. (WQOW) – According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department one person was killed early Wednesday morning on County Highway G at 307th Avenue in Ruby Township in Chippewa County. The sheriff’s department said shortly after 1 AM they received word of the crash, and that the driver was ejected from the truck and possibly dead.

When crews arrived they determined that the truck was traveling northbound on County Highway G, entered the west ditch, went airborne, and overturned multiple times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash. The 47-year-old driver was the only person involved and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t know if alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time. A Rusk County Deputy, the Sheldon Fire Department and Sheldon Ambulance were called to the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Earlier this Summer, the Department of Public Instruction distributed $7.5 million in aid to 123 school districts that had student transportation costs that far exceeded the statewide per pupil average. Districts were eligible for High Cost Transportation Aid if their transportation costs exceed 150 per cent of the statewide average cost per member, which was $614,42 per student. Additionally, student membership within the district must have been 50 students or fewer per square mile. Aid is based on audited information from the previous fiscal year (2015-16) and was paid in June.

Schools in our area that received High Cost Transportation Aid included, Ladysmith, $50,276, Flambeau, $45,834, Chetek/Wey, $169,409, Lake Holcombe, $114,601, Winter, $23,721, Cornell, $21,336, and Birchwood, $78,106.

The High Cost Transportation Aid program can really make a difference in school districts that have higher than average transportation costs, freeing up resources to focus on students and their learning, said State Superintendent Tony Evers. Fully funding this aid program in the 2017-19 state budget will provide needed support for kids in our small, rural school districts.

Marijuana is in the news a lot. Our youth are getting many different messages about this drug. While there are many views on marijuana, most agree that we don’t want our kids using drugs of any kind, including marijuana. As a community, we want our youth to be safe, healthy, and informed. The Rusk County Youth Council will present facts about marijuana use. The coalition hopes to bring community members evidence-based information about the substance. Use this information to talk to kids in your life about healthy decision making.

One finding is that marijuana can be addictive. Studies show nearly one out of ten people who use marijuana will get addicted. Teenagers and people who use marijuana on a daily basis are more likely to become addicted. Studies have shown that youth who start using marijuana at an early age are at a higher risk of many adverse effects. It is out job to present them with the facts that they can make an informed and educated decision knowing the potential consequences.

Some people have a hard time quitting marijuana. They experience mental and physical withdrawal symptoms. Mental signs of withdrawal may include getting upset easily, anger, nervousness, trouble sleeping, not wanting to eat, restlessness and feeling down. Physical symptoms may include stomach pains, shakiness, sweating, fevers, chills and headache. Kids who use marijuana before 18 years old are more likely to develop learning problems, have a hard time paying attention, and trouble making decisions. The Rusk County Youth Council’s vision is to create healthier tomorrows. For more information please visit www.rcyconline.com.