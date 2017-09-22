Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-22-17

(Undated) — It’s the first day of fall, but you wouldn’t know it by the sweltering forecast for Wisconsin. Afternoon highs will be in the 90s in southern and western portions of the Badger State — and the heat index could reach 100 in the La Crosse area and the upper 90s in the Milwaukee and Madison regions. The National Weather Service says the unseasonably hot airmass will hang around through the weekend, and we won’t see a major cooldown until Tuesday when parts of the state could have highs in the 60s. Meanwhile, heavy thunderstorms rumbled through north central Minnesota and into far northwest Wisconsin during the night — and more storms are predicted on and off throughout the weekend. Fallen trees blocked at least two roads in Burnett County, and Oliver in Douglas County had one inch hail.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) – Eau Claire’s first Heat Advisory since 2013 will take effect at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and expire at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will produce heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees, especially between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon will be hot too with heat indices in the lower to middle 90s.

Take proper precautions to beat the heat! Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in a cool location, and check on those more susceptible to heat, including the elderly, young children, and pets. In Friday afternoon’s conditions, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur quickly!

Rusk County becomes latest to pass Fair Maps Resolution. Rusk became the latest county in the state to pass a resolution calling for a nonpartisan process for the preparation of legislative and congressional electoral maps. Board members voted 16-1 to pass the resolution and oppose partisan gerrymandering in the state of Wisconsin. On that same night, this past Tuesday, Sauk, Calumet and Vernon Counties passed the same resolution, joining 25 WI Counties that have already passed it for a total of 29.

Supporters of the resolution attended the county board meeting to speak in favor of the resolution, expressing outrage at the nearly $2 million in tax dollars spent by the state legislature drawing and defending flawed maps that were rules unconstitutional by federal judges. A nonpartisan process would redraw the state’s electoral maps fairly for a fraction of the cost.

The counties that have passed the resolution so far, represent a diverse cross-section of Wisconsinites. A complete list of counties that have passed this resolution and those that are working on it can be found at wiscdc.org. Wisconsin State Senate Bill 13 and Assembly Bill 44, currently in committee, would establish a fair and impartial redistricting process in Wisconsin.

The Leaf it to Rusk Fall Festival is this weekend. Some events will take place today (Friday) including the Beer, Wine and Cheese tasting event at Johnson’s Crossing from 5 to 7:30 PM. Many activities and events will take place Saturday in Ladysmith and Rusk County. A number of events will take place in downtown Ladysmith starting at 10 AM. For detailed descriptions of events, event charges, and other information go to www.leafittoruskcounty.com

(Madison, WI) — The state Elections Commission says it will write a new security plan, as Congress looks into alleged interference by Russia in last year’s presidential contest. The state says it will work with all levels of election officials from Washington on down, to ward off breaches of security. Officials say a new draft report should be finished in December, with a final plan to be released next year. The commission issued an election security contingency plan last October, the month before President Donald Trump became the first Republican to carry Wisconsin since 1984. A statewide recount reflected only a small difference from the official canvass of the results, affirming Trump’s slim victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton.