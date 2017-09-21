Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-17

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker will sign a new state budget into law today (Thursday) that’s getting criticized by the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation. A provision was quietly put into the budget to take away the power of local governments to use eminent domain to condemn properties for trails and sidewalks. The bike federation’s director, former Madison Mayor Dave Cieslewicz (chess lev’itch), says he doesn’t know which lawmaker brought up the matter — and his group had no say on it. He says some trail projects might have to be stopped or delayed, and that could lead to lawsuits. Walker plans to sign the two year, 76-billion dollar budget at midday at a school in Neenah. On Wednesday, the Republican Walker announced 99 line item vetoes — including one that would have given more state funds to schools with the smallest state aid levels.

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker has eliminated state funds for the advisory Judicial Council, a board that regulates profit making colleges, and a new panel for state prosecutors. Those are some of the 99 vetoes Walker made to the massive two year, 76-billion dollar state budget package that he’ll sign into law today (Thursday) at a school in Neenah. Among other things, Walker vetoed limits on allocating new performance based state funds to U-W campuses, and the schools will not be allowed to decide their own metrics. The Republican Walker also vetoed having sex offenders placed near schools and day care centers to keep them in the communities where they committed their crimes. The governor also reduced the amount of tax breaks developers can get for restoring historic buildings, and he wiped out a one-million dollar tax break on broadcasters’ equipment.

Wednesday afternoon a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that somebody broke into his storage unit located at TC Storage, Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that two storage units were broken into and damaged. The owners of the storage units were contacted.

Also Wednesday afternoon a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that his car was egged Tuesday night located on 3rd Street, Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised no permanent damage to the vehicle. The complainant is requesting extra patrol in the area.

Ladysmith Police at 10:35 PM Wednesday, responded to the Holiday Gas Station to speak with a female subject in reference to a Domestic that had happened. According to the report, the complainant

stated that Caitlyn M. Howard, 20, had taken her phone and would not give it back to her. She stated that Caitlyn then pushed her, punched her, and started calling her names and yelling at her. City Police met with Howard at a residence on Lake Avenue West. She was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just before 9 PM Wednesday, a Ladysmith Officer received a call from Walmart stating that an individual had stolen some candy. The Officer got a description of the individual. According to the report, the Officer located the individual and spoke with the subject and he admitted to taking candy from Walmart. The Officer retrieved the products and issued a citation to the subject for Retail Theft.

(Madison, WI) — U-S Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin is calling on Congress to renew the Perkins student loan program by the end of this month. Baldwin tells the Wisconsin State Journal there’s a good chance the program will be extended for another two years — but with health reform and other issues dominating the agenda, Baldwin and other senators want to make sure the Perkins program doesn’t expire. That happened in 2015, but Congress reauthorized it a few months later. If the same thing happens October first, new students would not be able to apply for the subsidized loans which benefit low income college students. They provide an estimated 14-million dollars in assistance at U-W Madison.

President Donald Trump is providing an update on the U.S. response to a series of massive hurricanes.

The president says in a meeting with the president of Ukraine that Texas and Florida are emerging from the hurricanes but says Puerto Rico was “absolutely obliterated” and the U.S. Virgin Islands were “flattened.”

Trump says Puerto Rico is in “tough shape” after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria and notes that the “electrical grid is destroyed.” The storm knocked out electricity to the entire island.

But he says FEMA and other emergency responders are helping the islands and the southern U.S. states recover.

The president has told reporters that he will visit Puerto Rico.