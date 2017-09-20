Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-20-17

(Madison, WI) — Millennials who serve in the Wisconsin Legislature are creating a new caucus to promote entrepreneurship, technology, and other important issues for younger adults. Assembly Democrat Amanda Stuck of Appleton and Republican Representative Adam Neylon of Pewaukee both chair the new group, which has about 20 members. Stuck, who’s 34, says there are more areas involving millennials in which both parties can agree rather than degree. Neylon, who’s 32, says the group can work on what he calls “generational issues” that don’t split along party lines — like figuring out how to allow self driving cars in the future. The national Millennial Action Project spurred the new caucus and its cofounder, Brookfield native Steven Olikara, says it’s about “being the adults in the room” and “not being at the kids’ table.”

Rusk County (WQOW) – A man is charged in connection to a December death in Rusk County, where the body of a police informant was found in a burned down building.

The body of Jeffrey Putbrese was found inside the burned building in Rusk County on December 7, 2016. Officials said Putbrese was working as a confidential informant for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy revealed Putbrese had a large amount of soot lining his airways, which could mean he was alive when the fire began. The autopsy also showed he had more than 3 milligrams of methamphetamine in his system.

Now, Sean Grosskreutz, of Bruce, is charged with injecting Putbrese with the drug.

According to the criminal complaint, Grosskreutz told inmates in the Rusk County Jail he had given the drug to Putbrese because he was having trouble hitting his vein.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after, Putbrese became erratic and attempted to jump out of a moving car, even pulling out a knife at one point.

Grosskreutz is now charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety. He makes his initial appearance in October. If convicted, the maximum sentence is 12 1/2 years in prison.

Shortly after 12 Noon Tuesday, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy for an inmate transport. According to the police log, the deputy made contact with the subject at a location on Highway 27. The subject was taken into custody and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer was dispatched at 11 PM Tuesday night to a location on Sabin Avenue East, Ladysmith for a physical altercation that had happened. According to the report, the Officer spoke with a subject who stated that another subject had tackled him to the ground and started yelling at him. The Officer then met with the second subject and he stated that he tackled the fist subject because of an earlier incident. The Officer issued the second subject with a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

WQOW- Two women face charges of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from area stores. Police stopped Amber Edmeier, of Eau Claire, and Katherine Strand, of Bruce, in their car in August after Lake Hallie Walmart employees identified it in a shoplifting incident involving a cell phone. Inside the car, police found stolen items worth nearly $6,800. Edmeier later told police they stole the items together, mostly from stores, like Younkers, Victoria’s Secret and Aeropostale in the Oakwood Mall. Edmeier and Strand return to court on November 7th.

WEAU – Bond was set for a woman who is accused of taking her children while not having custody. A $2,500 cash bond was set for 29 year old Michelle Siegert Tuesday in Chippewa County Court. She’s charges with four counts including interfering with child custody. Siegert is accused of taking her two children while not having custody of them in August. According to the criminal complaint, Siegert admitted to taking her children who were eventually found safe in River Falls.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Chetek woman faces child abuse charges after several incidents involving a 2-year-old boy.

According to a criminal complaint, Jami Sonnenberg’s husband told police she was upset the boy was not moving fast enough while walking in a hallway. So, she drove her knee into the boy’s back, causing him to fly about five feet and land on his face. The boy suffered a cut to his nose.

Sonnenberg is due in court Friday, September 22.