Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-14-17

(Undated) — With only eight days of summer remaining, Wisconsin is getting a blast of warmth. The National Weather Service says we’ll have highs 10-15 degrees above normal this (Thursday) afternoon with highs mostly in the 80s and sunny to partly cloudy skies. Forecasters say we might get some isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight (Thursday) — but after that, the warm trend continues at least until Sunday. The weather service says things will cool down slightly for the final part of the weekend, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Assembly debates the new state budget for eleven hours before passing it late Wednesday night 57-39. Five majority Republicans joined all Democrats in voting no — Joe Sanfelippo, Janel Brandtjen, Scott Allen, Bob Gannon, and Adam Jarchow. The two year, 76-billion dollar package now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain as up to six senators have concerns that reportedly include a record amount of public school aid. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won’t concede to individual members, and he rejected such measures as an earlier ending to the prevailing minimum wage for state projects — which Governor Scott Walker had endorsed. Senate Republicans are expected to meet today (Thursday) to see if they can get enough votes to pass the budget in its current form so lawmakers don’t have to return next week to debate last minute changes.

(Madison, WI) — The state Senate’s Republican leader says he’ll do all he can to give the new state budget its final legislative approval tomorrow (Friday). Scott Fitzgerald has up to six G-O-P holdouts who want further spending cuts and operational changes in the D-O-T. He had a meeting planned with his fellow Senate Republicans today (Thursday) to see if he could round up enough votes to pass the Assembly’s version of the two year budget quickly — and if that doesn’t happen, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his members won’t be around next week to consider whatever changes the Senate might make. Once the Legislature passes a budget, Governor Scott Walker will review the package and consider line item vetoes. The 76-billion dollar budget was supposed to take effect July first — and for now, state spending continues at the same levels as the previous budget.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a home invasion suspect. Deputies are looking for Russ Peterson of Fairchild.

Deputies say 37-year-old Anthony Minneker and two other suspects drove up to a home on September 2nd in the Town of Wheaton.

They say Minneker knocked down the victim’s door, was confronted by one of the victims in the home, and the two began to fight.

The fight ended when one of the suspects showed a club and Minneker ran away.

Deputies say they’ve identified all the suspects, but are still searching for Russ Peterson.

Soon people in the Chippewa Valley will have a new resource for cancer treatment.

News 18 was given a tour of the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center Wednesday. It’ll have new state-of-the-art technology for patients. The goal is for it to feel less like a hospital, and more like home; which can play an important part in recovery.

“If my family or any of my friends need to have cancer care services, I know this is where I would want my family to be treated,” said operation manager Chris Gutsch. “You become a part of our family when you come through doors at the cancer center at Marshfield Clinic.”

This comes after controversy over the building of the clinic. HSHS Sacred Heart had sued Marshfield Clinic saying it had first refusal rights on the Clairemont Ave. land, citing an agreement nearly two decades old. After a judge denied HSHS’ request to stop construction in June, Marshfield continued building.

The cancer center is set to open October 2.

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Assembly is expected to send a three-billion dollar incentive package for Foxconn to Governor Scott Walker today (Thursday). The Assembly approved the series of tax breaks and environmental law exemptions last month. But the Senate added two major changes this week — tightening the job creation requirements for Foxconn to receive state funds, and giving the State Supreme Court the option of taking cases involving Foxconn and its litigants instead of having to review circuit court rulings that bypass appeals courts. Foxconn is in the final stages of negotiating a location in Racine County for its first U-S plant that makes L-C-D screens for T-Vs and smartphones with up to 13-thousand jobs.

(Rhinelander, WI) — A Rhinelander area teen is expected to appeal a judge’s refusal to reduce her prison sentence. Ashlee Martinson is serving 23 years on two second degree homicide convictions in the 2015 deaths of her mother Jennifer Ayres and stepfather Thomas Ayres. Her lawyer, Mark Schoenfeldt, says the judge made a mistake in sentencing the teen that long — because her life is “fraught with physical, sexual, mental, and emotional distress.” But Oneida County Judge Michael Bloom says his decision was based on scholarly articles, and she could have made a choice not to kill her elders. The case made national news because Martinson wrote a blog about death with the pen name “Vampchick.” Last fall, she told the T-V show “Crime Watch Daily” that she liked being in prison and called her stepfather “a monster.”