Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-7-17

(Ladysmith, WI) — Spirited testimony is expected at a public hearing today (Thursday) on a Republican bill to end Wisconsin’s mining moratorium. The Senate’s mining panel is holding the proceeding at the Ladysmith Middle/High School Auditorium — where the state’s last sulfide mine closed in 1997. The moratorium was adopted in ’98, forcing companies to prove that they ran non polluting mines for at least a decade before they can operate in Wisconsin. One of the bill’s co sponsors, Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield, says he does not want to bypass anything — but he wants to make a 4-5 year permit process easier to start. Hutton and Senate sponsor Tom Tiffany say it could also bring much needed jobs to the north, but Kerry Schuman of the League of Conservation Voters views the bill with alarm as he calls sulfide mining the most “toxic industry in America.” The Mining for America Act would eliminate the nearly 20-year ban that the legislature placed on Wisconsin’s mining industry. Wisconsin has comprehensive mining laws in place and the moratorium prevents those laws from being used. Wisconsin can mine in a responsible way.

The hearing on the Mining for America Act could be a full day event with those for and against the Senate Bill 395 allowed to speak before the committee. Wisconsin Eye will be streaming the hearing online live at wiseye.org. The hearing is open to the public.

Wednesday night at about 9:30 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that two male subjects were outside of a location on Cedarbrook Circle yelling and one of the subject’s girlfriend was outside with them. According to the report, the caller stated that it looks like she wants to leave but they won’t let her. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene and after an investigation, a deputy transported the female to the Rusk County Office. One of the male subjects, Andrew Conklin, was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer early Wednesday afternoon met with a female subject and her social worker at the the complainant’s apartment on East 4th Street South Ladysmith. The subject reported that sometime between August 26th and September 5th someone took prescription medications from her apartment. The case is under investigation.

Also Wednesday afternoon a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that after leaving work he observed that both of his front head lamp assemblies had been removed. He recalled that his turn signals did not work Wednesday morning. The complainant believes that the two head lamps were taken while his vehicle was parked in his driveway on Lake Avenue West between 4:30 PM Tuesday to 5:45 AM Wednesday. It was unknown how the suspect was able to gain access to the under hood area to release the fasteners and wiring harnesses. The case is under investigation.

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Assembly is expected to vote next week on a new state budget that will be almost two and a half months overdue by then. The Joint Finance Committee completed its work on the two year, 76-billion dollar package Wednesday night as majority Republicans made a number of tax changes that Democrats opposed. The panel reduced the personal property tax for non manufacturing business equipment by 75-million dollars and approved tax exemptions for items ranging from broadcast equipment to bee making supplies — and they said no to Governor Scott Walker’s proposals for a 203-million dollar income tax cut, a back to school sales tax holiday, and 20-million more for the earned income tax credit for the working poor. Assembly Republican Dale Kooyenga says the budget makes the tax code simpler and fairer, but Senate Democrat Jon Erpenbach said it gives more to the wealthy.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin high school graduates had the same average score on the A-C-T exam as their predecessors did one year ago. The state’s composite score was 20 point five for the second straight year. That’s lower than the national average of 21 out of a possible 36 — but Wisconsin’s score is the third highest among the 17 states where students are required to take the A-C-T college entrance exam. Fifty-nine percent of Wisconsin students either met or surpassed the A-C-T’s benchmark for college readiness in English while 42-percent made the benchmark for reading, 39-percent for math, and 37-percent for science. Since 2015, all Wisconsin high school juniors have been required by state law to take the A-C-T test.

(Wauwatosa, WI) — Wisconsin Republicans are one step closer to having a primary next August for Democrat Tammy Baldwin’s U-S Senate seat. State Senator Leah Vukmir (vook meer) of Wauwatosa announced her bid this (Thursday) morning, after Delafield businessman and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson announced his candidacy earlier. A third Republican, 2012 candidate Eric Hovde, says he’ll announce his plans next month. In a campaign video, Vukmir described herself as a mother and a nurse who entered politics to achieve school reform. Vukmir joined the state Assembly in 2003 and the Senate in 2011 — and she said she “stood” with Governor Scott Walker while calling Baldwin someone who stands with whom she calls “liberal Democrats and Washington elites.”

(Eagle River, WI) — A Eagle River teen is free on a signature bond for the apparent accidental shooting death of a 20-year-old friend which the police chief calls “heartbreaking.” Online court records show that 19-year-old Jeremiah Solis has not been charged yet in an incident Sunday night that killed 20-year-old Connor Stephens — but Solis was booked into jail on a possible charge of negligent homicide. A Vilas County prosecutor told a judge that Solis thought the gun was not loaded when handling it. Still, Eagle River Police Chief Mark Vander Bloomen tells W-J-F-W T-V that people should never point a firearm at someone, and they should assume that weapons are loaded at all times.

(Madison, WI) — State agriculture officials say the dairy industry remains strong despite a continued drop in the numbers of farms. Wisconsin dairy operations have dropped below nine-thousand after the state had 143-thousand farms in 1950. Eighty-nine-hundred-70 herds were milking as of September first, almost 480 fewer than last September. State ag statistician Greg Bussler tells the Wisconsin Ag Connection that low milk prices and higher production costs are the main reasons the state is losing dairy herds — but cow numbers and milk production remain consistent, resulting in continued strength for the industry. Wisconsin expects to set another record for milk production this year, after setting a new mark of 30-point-one-billion pounds in 2016 — and more than one-point-two-eight million head of dairy cattle are being milked, also a record high.