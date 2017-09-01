Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-1-17

(Undated) — The mercury got close to the freezing point this (Friday) morning in far northern Wisconsin, just as Labor Day Weekend visitors were soon to arrive. It was 34 degrees at Land O’Lakes in Vilas County at seven a-m but it was much more seasonal in the south where Milwaukee had 59. Dry and cool conditions are expected into Saturday morning, especially in north central areas where frost is possible. The National Weather Service says rain is possible tomorrow (Saturday) in central and northern Wisconsin — but sunny and warmer weather is predicted for Sunday with highs reaching 80 in the south. A partly cloudy Labor Day is in the forecast for visitors heading home, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

(Undated) — Labor Day is the least traveled holiday weekend of the year, and that’s why the Triple “A” did not make projections of how many people would be on the roads. Wisconsin quit the practice last year, and the national Triple “A” did the same two years ago. In 2015, Wisconsin’s auto club chapter said 760-thousand people would go at least 50 miles one way during the Labor Day Weekend — around one quarter less than both the July Fourth and Thanksgiving weekends. The state D-O-T lists 15 major construction projects where workers will hang it up at noon today (Friday) — and the busiest travel is expected between noon and eight p-m both today (Friday) and Monday. Six people were killed on Wisconsin roads last Labor Day, and law enforcement will again look for drunk drivers as part of its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The City of Ladysmith announced Thursday that a water quality advisory has been posted for Memorial Park Beach. Water samples taken on August 30th, showed high levels of E.coli bacteria at the beach. Contact with contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal disorders, ear or skin infections, or respiratory disease. No follow-up samples will be taken as it is the end of the sampling season.

Typically bacteria levels will elevate when there are high rainfall events or during the geese migration times. All swimmers are reminded to be careful not to swallow water when swimming, and to shower off as soon as possible after leaving the water. Please call Rusk County Public Health at 715-532-2299 for more information.

Thursday afternoon at about 2:40 PM, an employee at the Express Mart on Main Street Bruce, advised that she had a gas drive off Wednesday at around 12:30 PM for $20.00. The vehicle was a White SUV and it left heading South on Highway 40. After an investigation the Eau Claire Police Department was advised to see if contact could be made with the Registered Owner.

A man from Cornell is charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Harley Oemig, 73, faces one count of first-degree child sex assault with a child under age 13 in Chippewa County.

A criminal complaint says an 8-year-old girl said she was inappropriately touched by Oemig back in May.

He’s scheduled to be in court in October.

An English teacher is filing a gender discrimination lawsuit against the Cornell School District.

Caroline Hickethier, who court records show has taught for 29 years, filed the lawsuit on June 29 in federal court in Madison.

According to the lawsuit Hickethier, who teaches sixth through twelfth grades, has an undergraduate degree in English, master’s degree in education and 27 graduate credits.

A teacher who was hired before the passage of Act 10 is paid based on their level of education; however, the lawsuit says Hicketheir has been making less than two male teachers who have less education than she does.

The lawsuit says that is gender discrimination and is a violation of the Equal Pay Act

The suit also claims one male agriculture education teacher’s salary was increased by more than $17,000 for not having the district’s health plan.

Hicketheir says she didn’t receive the same option despite also opting out of the district’s medical benefits.

Instead the suit says she received a cash payout of $16,500 that didn’t go towards her retirement account, which it did for him.

It also says another new male hire from 2015 salary was around $67,000 which the lawsuit says was nearly nin$9,000 more than Hicketheir’s salary despite her status.

A man is charged with having a meth lab in his uncle’s basement.

Mackenzie Gabert, 25, was charged with six counts in Chippewa County court.

The criminal complaint says it happened in Boyd last week. It says Gabert’s uncle showed up at the Boyd Police Department and said there were items stolen from his garage and he believed his nephew had a meth lab in his basement.

When officers arrived, they say Gabert had a warrant out for his arrest in Minnesota. As they were taking him into custody, he ran away from officers but officers eventually arrested him.

The complaint says officers searched the home and found chemicals used to make meth, pipes, pills, needles that tested positive for heroin and items that tested positive for meth.

The complaint also says Gabert admitted to using heroin and meth.