Raymond Frank Swiersz

Raymond Frank Swiersz, 87, died on Monday, September 11th, at the Jesse Brown Veteran’s Medical Center in Chicago.  He is survived by 2 brothers, James of Weyerhaeuser and Joseph of Stillwater, MN., 1 sister in law Irene Swiersz, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, at 11 AM at SS Pter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Dave Oberts and Deacon Tom Fuhrman officiating.  Burial will be in the Church Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by The Weyerhaeuser VFW.

The Swiersz Family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday for an hour prior to the mass.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.

 

