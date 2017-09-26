Michael W. Kelley
Michael W. Kelley, 74, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, September 23rd, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Cheryl and 5 children, Rhonda Kelley and Betty Des Jarlais of Ladysmith, Patti Bertelsen of Bruce, Michele Meyers of Exland, Carissa Anderson of Rice Lake, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, Thomas of Ladysmith, Donald, Robert and James of Bruce, Ronald of Fond Du Lac, Janet Wood of Holcombe, Kathy Zimmermann and Nancy of Bruce, Dawn of Ladysmith, 1 brother in law, Kirk Nutt of Shiocton, Very special uncle, Gene Kelley of Bruce.
Funeral Services for Mike Kelley will be held on Friday, September 29th, at 10 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Mike’s family will receive friends on Thursday at the Ladysmith Care Community Cameo Room after 4 PM and also at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
- HUGE Garage Sale (September 29th-30th) September 25, 2017HUGE Garage Sale located at 706 N 3rd St. in Bruce Friday, September 29th *9:00-5:00* Saturday, September 30th *9:00-1:00* Items Include: rugs, entertainment cabinet, lots of clothing, A LOT of knick-knacks and collectibles!
- Rusk County News September 25, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-17 Over the weekend in Rusk County, Friday afternoon about 3 PM, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on Miner Avenue East Ladysmith on a report of a disturbance at this residence. According to the report, upon arrival authorities made contact with a male subject who advised that there […]