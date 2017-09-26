mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Michael W. Kelley

Michael W. Kelley, 74, of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, September 23rd, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.  He is survived by his wife Cheryl and 5 children, Rhonda Kelley and Betty Des Jarlais of Ladysmith, Patti Bertelsen of Bruce, Michele Meyers of Exland, Carissa Anderson of Rice Lake, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, Thomas of Ladysmith, Donald, Robert and James of Bruce, Ronald of Fond Du Lac, Janet Wood of Holcombe, Kathy Zimmermann and Nancy of Bruce, Dawn of Ladysmith, 1 brother in law, Kirk Nutt of Shiocton, Very special uncle, Gene Kelley of Bruce.

Funeral Services for Mike Kelley will be held on Friday, September 29th, at 10 AM at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Mike’s family will receive friends on Thursday at the Ladysmith Care Community Cameo Room after 4 PM and also at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to service time.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.

