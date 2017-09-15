Melanie Gibbs
Melanie Gibbs, 61, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. Melanie is survived by two brothers, Mike of Minnesota and Kyle and Theresa Gibbs of Ladysmith and one sister, Debbie and Al Hraban of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her very special nieces and nephews.
As per Mel’s wishes her body was donated to Science Care for research. A Clebration of the life of Mel will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 pm at the Theatre Lounge in Ladysmith.
