Magdalyn Gluza

Magdalyn Marie Gluza, 78, Kennan, died on Monday, September 11th, in the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips while under the care of her family and Flambeau Home Health and Hospice. She is survived by one son, Dave Henry, Kennan, by one daughter, Danette (Bryce) Rudolph, Medford, by 8 grandchildren, by one brother, Cyril ( Marilyn) Kempen, Kennan, by two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Rogalla, Kennan, and Marilyn Van De Voort, Phillips, by one brother-in-law, Clayton Selkey, Montello, WI., and by one sister-in-law, Barbara Kempen, Muskego, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 15th, at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Kennan with Father Gerald Hagen celebrating the Funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 AM until the time of services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlefuneralhome.com. The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.