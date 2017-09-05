mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Larry A. Bryant

Larry A. Bryant, 76, of Bruce died on Friday, Sept. 1st.  He is survived by his wife, Jan, 3 sons, Bill, Mike and Tom. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Kenny, Melvin and Alfred, 1 sister, Patty Bryant-Holland, 1 brother in law, Chuck Mathias.  Private family services for Larry Bryant will be held at a later date.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

