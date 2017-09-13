mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

HUGE Sale (September 15-16th)

A HUGE Sale located at N4143 County Road G. 1/2 mile south of Ladysmith

Friday, September 15th – Saturday, September 16th *8:00-5:00*

Items include: hydrostatic 16 hp Farm King tractor with mower, zero turn Scag lawn mower, self-propelled walk behind mower, pull behind finish mower, 12inch sliding compound miter saw with stand, Performax 22 inch table sander, Classic outdoor wood boiler, add-on wood furnace, cast iron pot belly stove, 3pt post hole auger, JD Tractor, AC 2 bottom plow, spring tooth drag, PTO tractor generator, ATV ramps, truck tires, lots of smaller miscellaneous items!

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Untitled September 12, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-12-17 WASHINGTON (AP) — The median U.S. household’s income finally topped pre-recession levels last year and has reached an all-time high after years of sluggish growth. The Census Bureau says the median income, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016 to $59,039. After two straight years of solid income gains, […]
  • Magdalyn Gluza September 12, 2017
    Magdalyn Marie Gluza, 78, Kennan, died on Monday, September 11th, in the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips while under the care of her family and Flambeau Home Health and Hospice.   She is survived by one son, Dave Henry, Kennan, by one daughter, Danette (Bryce) Rudolph, Medford, by 8 grandchildren, by one brother, […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Kevin Durant's Nike KD 10 Finals shoes reminder of the good and bad of 2016-17 September 13, 2017
    Golden State Warriors?All-Star Kevin Durant has been making statements with his apparel all summer, and his Nike KD 10 Finals shoes, released Tuesday, keep up the conversation. Last month, Durant released a new color for his KD 10s surrounded by red velvet cupcakes, a reference to the moniker given him by former teammate Russell Westbrook. […]
  • USC's Daniel Imatorbhebhe out indefinitely due to ailing hip September 13, 2017
    LOS ANGELES -- USC?tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe could miss an extended period of time because of a nagging hip injury. Trojans coach Clay Helton said Tuesday night that the redshirt sophomore, who was expected to be one of USC's top offensive players this season, will be "shut down" until his injury, which forced him to […]
  • Jon Jones' 'B' sample confirms failed drug test from UFC 214 September 13, 2017
    The "B" sample of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' failed drug test from July 28 in Anaheim, California, has confirmed the presence of a banned substance, a United States Anti-Doping Agency spokesperson said Tuesday.? "Mr. Jones 'B' sample has confirmed the 'A' sample findings," the spokesperson said. "Importantly -- as previously stated -- due […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.