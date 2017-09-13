HUGE Sale (September 15-16th)
A HUGE Sale located at N4143 County Road G. 1/2 mile south of Ladysmith
Friday, September 15th – Saturday, September 16th *8:00-5:00*
Items include: hydrostatic 16 hp Farm King tractor with mower, zero turn Scag lawn mower, self-propelled walk behind mower, pull behind finish mower, 12inch sliding compound miter saw with stand, Performax 22 inch table sander, Classic outdoor wood boiler, add-on wood furnace, cast iron pot belly stove, 3pt post hole auger, JD Tractor, AC 2 bottom plow, spring tooth drag, PTO tractor generator, ATV ramps, truck tires, lots of smaller miscellaneous items!
- Untitled September 12, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-12-17 WASHINGTON (AP) — The median U.S. household’s income finally topped pre-recession levels last year and has reached an all-time high after years of sluggish growth. The Census Bureau says the median income, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016 to $59,039. After two straight years of solid income gains, […]
- Magdalyn Gluza September 12, 2017Magdalyn Marie Gluza, 78, Kennan, died on Monday, September 11th, in the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips while under the care of her family and Flambeau Home Health and Hospice. She is survived by one son, Dave Henry, Kennan, by one daughter, Danette (Bryce) Rudolph, Medford, by 8 grandchildren, by one brother, […]