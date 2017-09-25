HUGE Garage Sale (September 29th-30th)

NFL players, coaches, owners lock arms, kneel during national anthem NFL players across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem Sunday. They were joined by coaches and even owners. It comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent comments and tweets on protests during the anthem. It started early […]

Steelers, Seahawks, Titans remain in locker room during national anthem CHICAGO -- In a sign of solidarity, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's game with the Chicago Bears. Players for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans did the same before their game. An NFL official told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that no fines are being considered […]