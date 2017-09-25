mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
HUGE Garage Sale (September 29th-30th)

HUGE Garage Sale located at 706 N 3rd St. in Bruce

Friday, September 29th *9:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 30th *9:00-1:00*

Items Include: rugs, entertainment cabinet, lots of clothing, A LOT of knick-knacks and collectibles!

  • Rusk County News September 22, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-22-17 (Undated)  —  It’s the first day of fall, but you wouldn’t know it by the sweltering forecast for Wisconsin. Afternoon highs will be in the 90s in southern and western portions of the Badger State — and the heat index could reach 100 in the La Crosse area and the upper 90s […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 9-22 September 22, 2017
    >>Cubs Top Brewers In Ten In Series Opener (Milwaukee, WI) — The Chicago Cubs take Game One of what could be called the National League Central Division title series at Milwaukee. The Brewers lost to the Cubs 5-3 in ten innings Thursday night, as the Crew dropped to four and a half games behind Chicago […]
  • NFL players, coaches, owners lock arms, kneel during national anthem September 25, 2017
    NFL players across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem Sunday. They were joined by coaches and even owners. It comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent comments and tweets on protests during the anthem. It started early […]
  • Steelers, Seahawks, Titans remain in locker room during national anthem September 25, 2017
    CHICAGO -- In a sign of solidarity, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's game with the Chicago Bears. Players for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans did the same before their game. An NFL official told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that no fines are being considered […]
  • Derek Wolfe: Players' 'right' to protest but it's 'disrespectful' to military dead September 25, 2017
    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe said Sunday he believes players should stand for the national anthem but that protests are a "right'' and "to each their own.'' Wolfe sent a statement to ESPN's Josina Anderson that outlined why he stands for the anthem and why he believes others should as […]
