HUGE Garage Sale (September 21st – 23rd)
HUGE Garage Sale located at 513 E 11th Street South
Thursday, September 21st *8:00-5:00*
Friday, September 22nd *8:00-5:00*
Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-2:00*
Items Include: crafts, nightstands, glider, boys clothes size 10-16, and a lot of miscellaneous!
