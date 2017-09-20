Garage/Estate Sale (September 21st – 23rd)

Warriors' Draymond Green sued over alleged assault Former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend have filed a civil lawsuit against Draymond Green, seeking unspecified damages for claims of physical assault and bullying against the Golden State Warriors star. Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, announced the lawsuit during a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles. The suit is in […]

Sources: Ex-NFL CB Charles Tillman training to be FBI agent CHICAGO -- Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Charles Tillman is training to become an FBI agent, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday evening. The Chicago Tribune first reported the news. According to multiple ESPN sources, Tillman is currently at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Tillman, 36, earned a criminal justice degree from Louisiana-Lafayette. His […]