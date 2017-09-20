mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage/Estate Sale (September 21st – 23rd)

Garage/Estate Sale located at S&H Storage. 4378 Barnett Road, Watch for signs on Highway 27, near water tower in Ladysmith Industrial Park.

Thursday, September 21st *12:00-5:00*

Friday, September 22nd *8:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-12:00*

Items Include: hand and power tools, fishing stuff and books, antique saws and blades, skis, knick knacks, snow shoes, flatbed trailer, tools, dishes, lamps, lamp making supplies, cross stitch supplies, and much more!

  • HUGE Garage Sale (September 21st – 23rd) September 19, 2017
    HUGE Garage Sale located at 513 E 11th Street South Thursday, September 21st *8:00-5:00* Friday, September 22nd *8:00-5:00* Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-2:00* Items Include: crafts, nightstands, glider, boys clothes size 10-16, and a lot of miscellaneous!
  • Raymond Frank Swiersz September 19, 2017
    Raymond Frank Swiersz, 87, died on Monday, September 11th, at the Jesse Brown Veteran’s Medical Center in Chicago.  He is survived by 2 brothers, James of Weyerhaeuser and Joseph of Stillwater, MN., 1 sister in law Irene Swiersz, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September […]
  • Warriors' Draymond Green sued over alleged assault September 20, 2017
    Former Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend have filed a civil lawsuit against Draymond Green, seeking unspecified damages for claims of physical assault and bullying against the Golden State Warriors star. Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, announced the lawsuit during a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles. The suit is in […]
  • Sources: Ex-NFL CB Charles Tillman training to be FBI agent September 20, 2017
    CHICAGO -- Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Charles Tillman is training to become an FBI agent, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday evening. The Chicago Tribune first reported the news. According to multiple ESPN sources, Tillman is currently at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Tillman, 36, earned a criminal justice degree from Louisiana-Lafayette. His […]
  • Robert Griffin III denies Santana Moss' version of Mike Shanahan firing September 20, 2017
    Quarterback? Robert Griffin III celebrated when the Washington Redskins fired coach Mike Shanahan, former teammate Santana Moss said Monday. However, Moss told a local radio station, Griffin's giddiness hurt him in the end. Griffin denies having done so and, via Twitter on Tuesday, told Moss that "to openly lie about me is a betrayal." Moss, […]
