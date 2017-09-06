Garage Sale (Sept 9th)
Garage Sale – Sat. Sept. 9th, 8 AM till folks buy all the stuff. 1305 Northridge Drive, Ladysmith. Lots of good work shop tools, 10″ Craftsman laser trac drill press, 9″ Craftsman band saw, table saw, 3 compound miter saws, some sporting goods, 6pt white tail shoulder mount, heater, Coleman lantern, 5 work benches, grizzly dust collector and dresser with mirror.
- Larry A. Bryant September 5, 2017Larry A. Bryant, 76, of Bruce died on Friday, Sept. 1st. He is survived by his wife, Jan, 3 sons, Bill, Mike and Tom. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Kenny, Melvin and Alfred, 1 sister, Patty Bryant-Holland, 1 brother in law, Chuck Mathias. Private family services for Larry Bryant will be held at a […]
- George W. Kees September 5, 2017George W. Kees, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. He is survived by 3 daughters, Donna McClure of Corona, CA., Diana LaMar of Redding. CA., and Karen Kmosena of Ladysmith. 1 son, Dennis of Ladysmith, 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Memorial services for George […]