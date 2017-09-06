mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Garage Sale (Sept 9th)

Garage Sale – Sat. Sept. 9th, 8 AM till folks buy all the stuff.  1305 Northridge Drive, Ladysmith.  Lots of good work shop tools, 10″ Craftsman laser trac drill press, 9″ Craftsman band saw, table saw, 3 compound miter saws, some sporting goods, 6pt white tail shoulder mount, heater, Coleman lantern, 5 work benches, grizzly dust collector and dresser with mirror.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Larry A. Bryant September 5, 2017
    Larry A. Bryant, 76, of Bruce died on Friday, Sept. 1st.  He is survived by his wife, Jan, 3 sons, Bill, Mike and Tom. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Kenny, Melvin and Alfred, 1 sister, Patty Bryant-Holland, 1 brother in law, Chuck Mathias.  Private family services for Larry Bryant will be held at a […]
  • George W. Kees September 5, 2017
    George W. Kees, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.  He is survived by 3 daughters, Donna McClure of Corona, CA., Diana LaMar of Redding. CA., and Karen Kmosena of Ladysmith.  1 son, Dennis of Ladysmith, 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Memorial services for George […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.