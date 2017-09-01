mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale (August 31st – September 2nd)

Garage Sale located at N4341 Roses Road in Ladysmith. Take County Highway P east towards the Flambeau School to Roses Road,

Thursday, August 31st *8:00-5:00*

Friday, September 1st *8:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 2nd *8:00-12:00*

Items Include: Baby bassinet, jumper chair, strollers, kids clothes size newborn to size 8, adult mens and womens size 6 to extra large, shoes, toys, household items, rocker, milk cans, and more!

  • Garage Sale (September 8th – 9th) August 31, 2017
    Garage Sale located at W11009 Pit Road in Bruce Friday, September 8th *8:00-4:30* Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00* Items Include: furniture, antique rocker, linens, Harley t-shirts and leather, Harley coats, Mens clothing, tools, fishing poles, lures, heavy duty reels, tackle boxes, and many more items! All Bargain Prices!
  • Rusk County News August 31, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-31-17 (WQOW) – Thousands of people have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own, and the storm isn’t over yet. It is anticipated that many more families will be impacted as rain continues to fall and flooding persists. Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to devastate the south for the next several […]
  • Source: NFLPA thinks strong case can be made to challenge Ezekiel Elliott's suspension September 1, 2017
    According to a source familiar with this week's appeal hearing of Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, Kia Wright Roberts, the NFL's director of investigations, testified Tuesday that she was the only NFL employee who interviewed the running back's accuser, Tiffany Thompson, during the investigation and that she would not have recommended discipline for Elliott based on what […]
  • Tiger Woods says he has medical clearance to 'start pitching' golf balls September 1, 2017
    Tiger Woods is back -- well, back to hitting golf balls, at least. On Thursday afternoon, Woods tweeted video of a slow-motion swing with a wedge, which was captioned: "Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching." The 14-time major champion hasn't played a competitive round since January. After missing the entire 2016 campaign, he […]
  • Eduardo Nunez not sorry for bunt: We know CC Sabathia has bad knee September 1, 2017
    NEW YORK -- Yankees lefty CC Sabathia has stymied the Boston Red Sox in four starts this season. On Thursday night, he felt like scolding them too. Speaking after New York's? 6-2?victory at Yankee Stadium, Sabathia lashed out at the Red Sox, calling them "scared" and accusing them of "trying to take the weak road" […]
