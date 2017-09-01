Garage Sale (August 31st – September 2nd)
Garage Sale located at N4341 Roses Road in Ladysmith. Take County Highway P east towards the Flambeau School to Roses Road,
Thursday, August 31st *8:00-5:00*
Friday, September 1st *8:00-5:00*
Saturday, September 2nd *8:00-12:00*
Items Include: Baby bassinet, jumper chair, strollers, kids clothes size newborn to size 8, adult mens and womens size 6 to extra large, shoes, toys, household items, rocker, milk cans, and more!
