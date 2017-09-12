Family Sale (September 14th – 16th)

You won't believe how Nike lost Steph to Under Armour IT'S OCT. 7, 2015, and the Cavs are hosting the Hawks in Cincinnati. It's the NBA preseason, a nothing game, really -- save for one detail: LeBron James is debuting his new, flashy signature sneaker, the LeBron 13. On this nothing night, the bright yellow shoe is a beacon beaming out to younger hoops fans […]

Bradford, Vikings cruise past Saints 29-19 in opener MINNEAPOLIS -- Sam Bradford set the NFL record for completion percentage for Minnesota last season, his accuracy aided by the volume of short passes under heavy pressure. With protection from the rush, he showed Monday night he can throw the ball down the field with the best of them. Bradford started his second year with […]