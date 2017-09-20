Donald J. Pynnonen
Donald J. Pynnonen, 69, of Sheldon, passed away on Wednesday, September 6th, at his home. He is survived by his 2 children, Holly and Zachary, 2 sisters, Karen Denhof and Rachel Pynnonen.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Donald Pynnonen’s Life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 30th, at Johnson’s Crossing on Highway 27, Conrath. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- HUGE Garage Sale (September 21st – 23rd) September 19, 2017HUGE Garage Sale located at 513 E 11th Street South Thursday, September 21st *8:00-5:00* Friday, September 22nd *8:00-5:00* Saturday, September 23rd *8:00-2:00* Items Include: crafts, nightstands, glider, boys clothes size 10-16, and a lot of miscellaneous!
- Raymond Frank Swiersz September 19, 2017Raymond Frank Swiersz, 87, died on Monday, September 11th, at the Jesse Brown Veteran’s Medical Center in Chicago. He is survived by 2 brothers, James of Weyerhaeuser and Joseph of Stillwater, MN., 1 sister in law Irene Swiersz, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September […]