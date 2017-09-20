Donald J. Pynnonen, 69, of Sheldon, passed away on Wednesday, September 6th, at his home. He is survived by his 2 children, Holly and Zachary, 2 sisters, Karen Denhof and Rachel Pynnonen.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Donald Pynnonen’s Life will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 30th, at Johnson’s Crossing on Highway 27, Conrath. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.