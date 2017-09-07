Craft and Yard Sale (September 8th – 9th)
Craft and Yard Sale located at N5396 Thornapple Road in Ladysmith
Friday, September 8th *10:00-5:00*
Saturday, September 9th *8:00-5:00*
Items Include: many brand new items, crafts and craft supplies, misc. kitchen items, lawnmower, Size medium dresses, movies, CD’s, Bed Frames, DVD’s, and much more.
Any item marked with a green dot will be for donation with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities, such as The Lighthouse Homeless Shelter, TLC Day Care, and More.
Lemonade and Snacks
