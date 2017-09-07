mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Craft and Yard Sale (September 8th – 9th)

Craft and Yard Sale located at N5396 Thornapple Road in Ladysmith

Friday, September 8th *10:00-5:00*

Saturday, September 9th *8:00-5:00*

Items Include: many brand new items, crafts and craft supplies, misc. kitchen items, lawnmower, Size medium dresses, movies, CD’s, Bed Frames, DVD’s, and much more.

Any item marked with a green dot will be for donation with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities, such as The Lighthouse Homeless Shelter, TLC Day Care, and More.

Lemonade and Snacks

  • Rusk County News September 7, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-7-17 (Ladysmith, WI) — Spirited testimony is expected at a public hearing today (Thursday) on a Republican bill to end Wisconsin’s mining moratorium. The Senate’s mining panel is holding the proceeding at the Ladysmith Middle/High School Auditorium — where the state’s last sulfide mine closed in 1997. The moratorium was adopted in ’98, […]
