Cheryl Jean Hladilek of Sheldon, WI died September 3rd, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Cheryl was born on August 27th, 1949 in Spokane, WA to Jim Hattamer and Shirley Poehnelt (Retzlaff). Cheryl married William Hladilek on December 21st, 1997 in Ladysmith, WI.

Cheryl is best remembered by her love of family, gardening, and making her home welcome to all. She always welcomed visitors with a smile, good conversation and, usually, a meal.

She is survived by her Husband, William Hladilek; Children, Michael Kiblen (Brenda Cool); Jeffery Devolve (Christina Moore); Tonya Eichelt (Eric); Lorrie DeVolve (Jason Herman); Grandsons, Jacob and Connor Eichelt; John Tarris; Kodie Patrie & Lukas Guider; Sisters, Joyce Anderson (Rick) & Dolly Fisk; Brother, Tom Hattamer; Brother-in-Laws, Charles Hladilek (Betty) & Thomas Hladilek (Wilma); Sister-in-Law, Frances Vincent (Frank).

Cheryl was preceded in death by her Father, Jim Hattamer & Mother, Shirley Poehnelt (Retzlaff) and several Aunt and Uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Haley Memorial Park in Sheldon, WI on Thursday, September 7th from 11am to 2pm with a lunch served at noon.

Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Loving Memory of Cheryl Hladilek be made to the American Cancer Society.