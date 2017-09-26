mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Alice E. Swoverland

Alice E. Swoverland, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 21st at Ladysmith Care Community.  Alice is survived by 2 children, Kay Ann Vaughn and Gary Lynn Swoverland, 4 grand children and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Alice Swoverland will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, September 30th at the Ladysmith Care Community Chapel.  A light meal will follow the service.  All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alice’s life.  In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations sent to the Ladysmith Methodist Church.  Condolences can be sent to Alice’s daughter, Kay Vaughn.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

 

  • HUGE Garage Sale (September 29th-30th) September 25, 2017
    HUGE Garage Sale located at 706 N 3rd St. in Bruce Friday, September 29th *9:00-5:00* Saturday, September 30th *9:00-1:00* Items Include: rugs, entertainment cabinet, lots of clothing, A LOT of knick-knacks and collectibles!
  • Rusk County News September 25, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-17 Over the weekend in Rusk County, Friday afternoon about 3 PM, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to an address on Miner Avenue East Ladysmith on a report of a disturbance at this residence. According to the report, upon arrival authorities made contact with a male subject who advised that there […]
  • LeBron James remains interested in finishing career with Cavs September 26, 2017
    INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James said he remains interested in finishing his career in Cleveland but will not make any commitments or discuss his 2018 free agency during the season. James is in the final year of his contract, though he has a player option for the 2018-19 season. There has already been significant speculation […]
  • Bill Russell takes knee in photo with Presidential Medal of Freedom September 26, 2017
    A tweeted photo of Bill Russell kneeling while wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom surfaced Monday in an apparent gesture of solidarity to the sports world's reaction to President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding NFL players. A solemn-faced Russell, bearing his trademark white goatee and crew cut, is shown bent to the floor in what […]
  • Cowboys kneel before national anthem against Arizona September 26, 2017
    The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals
