Alice E. Swoverland
Alice E. Swoverland, 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 21st at Ladysmith Care Community. Alice is survived by 2 children, Kay Ann Vaughn and Gary Lynn Swoverland, 4 grand children and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Alice Swoverland will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, September 30th at the Ladysmith Care Community Chapel. A light meal will follow the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alice’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations sent to the Ladysmith Methodist Church. Condolences can be sent to Alice’s daughter, Kay Vaughn. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
