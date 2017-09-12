WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-12-17

The median U.S. household’s income finally topped pre-recession levels last year and has reached an all-time high after years of sluggish growth.

The Census Bureau says the median income, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016 to $59,039.

After two straight years of solid income gains, the median American household last year essentially earned the same as it did in 1999, when incomes peaked at $58,665. The median is the point at which half the households fall below and half are above.

Since 2000, two recessions and sluggish income growth in between have left most American households with meager pay growth. The lack of meaningful raises has left many people feeling left behind economically, a sentiment that factored into the 2016 elections.

Longtime Wisconsin political activist Mike McCabe is joining the increasingly crowded Democratic field for governor.

McCabe is launching his candidacy on Tuesday, casting himself as an outsider who would restore lost collective bargaining rights, push for a public option state-run health insurance program for all and advocate for a $15 minimum wage.

McCabe scheduled events around the state to launch his campaign. He said in an interview that he won’t accept any single political donation greater than $200, for a total over the campaign up to $1,000.

State law permits donations up to $20,000.

The winner of the Democratic primary in August will take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is expected to announce his re-election bid soon.

Other Democrats running include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state Rep. Dana Wachs and Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik.

Shortly after 10 AM Monday, a Theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a male subject advised that some fishing equipment was stolen over this last weekend while docked on Island Lake. The case is under investigation.

The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened into a tropical depression.

The storm, located about 5 miles (10 kilometers) west of Columbus, Georgia, is still bringing heavy rain to the U.S. Southeast on Monday night.

Irma is expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of rain across South Carolina and northern portions of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Irma’s top sustained winds are 35 mph (55 kph), and it is moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center has discontinued all storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

The storm has been blamed for more than 40 deaths, including six in Florida.

(Madison, WI) — A busy week begins today (Tuesday) in the Wisconsin Legislature, as the Senate considers the state’s incentive package for Foxconn. The Assembly has approved almost three-billion dollars in tax breaks and environmental law exemptions to encourage Foxconn to put its first U-S smartphone and T-V screen plant in Racine County with a promise of up to 13-thousand jobs. Last week, the Joint Finance Committee added several amendments — including a controversial plan to let Foxconn and its legal opponents bypass the state appellate court and let only the Supreme Court hear appeals. The Assembly would have to ratify the changes the Senate approves, and that’s expected to happen on Thursday. Also, the Assembly will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) to act on a new two year state budget that’s two and half months overdue.

(Madison, WI) — State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he will not run for the U-S Senate next year. He’s endorsing his G-O-P Senate colleague Leah Vukmir (vook’meer) of Wauwatosa, calling her one of the best leaders Wisconsin has to offer. Fitzgerald also says Vukmir has the “strength and determination” to defeat incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who’s expected to be unopposed in seeking her second six year term in the U-S Senate. Vukmir and former Marine Kevin Nicholson of Delafield have declared their G-O-P candidacies for a primary next August — and 2012 candidate Eric Hovde says he’ll decide next month whether to jump into the race.

(Madison, WI) — A little more of Wisconsin’s corn crop is being harvested for animal feed, while the corn that was planted late is still struggling. Maturity levels are running 3-7 days behind schedule, and the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service says 70-percent of the crop is rated good to excellent — two points below the previous week. The state’s other big cash crop, soybeans, are late in turning color — but 77-percent of the beans are good to excellent, two points higher than the week before. The harvesting of oats for grain is at 93-percent, one week behind the norm — but the state’s potato harvest remains ahead of schedule, and it’s 40-percent finished. Light and scattered rainfall allowed wet fields to dry last week, but southwest Wisconsin is said to be in need of more rain.

(Ashland, WI) — Northland College of Ashland is bringing in a search firm to help the school find the 14th president in its 125-year history. The private college said Monday that Michael Miller is leaving next June after seven years as president. The 62-year-old Miller helped guide the opening of several centers — including those for rural communities and freshwater innovation. Earlier this year, Northland announced budget reductions in which top officials and other employees had pay cuts while others were laid off. Northland’s golf and cross country teams were reduced to club status, as the school cited a small endowment fund and higher costs for operations.