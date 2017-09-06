WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-5-17

(Milwaukee, WI) — It’s the first day of school for most Wisconsin’s nearly 870-thousand K-12 public students. Some districts, like Marshfield, started classes last Friday, September first, the earliest legal date that districts can generally start. Governor Scott Walker and state Superintendent Tony Evers greeted youngsters this (Tuesday) morning at Milwaukee’s Walt Whitman school.

It was a busy Labor Day Weekend for Rusk County authorities. On Saturday September 2nd, just after 3 PM, a vehicle was South bound on Highway 27 North of Ambrose Road when the driver stated he blacked out or fell asleep. When he came to, the van was rolling over. The Passenger did not appear to be wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was wearing his seat belt and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to RCMH for treatment. The Passenger, Bernice L. Pinney, 55 of Cornell, was transported to RCMH where she was pronounced deceased. Alcohol, Drugs or Speed do not appear to be factor in the crash. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith and Sheldon Ambulances responded to the scene.

Early Friday afternoon, an agent from Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy for contact with a subject for a Probation Violation at the Maple Ridge Adult Family Home on Highway 27, Conrath. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 shortly before 7 PM Saturday, from a male subject who advised Rusk County authorities that he was jumped by 4 individuals. According to the report, the incident happened on Park Street, Hawkins, and the subject had an injury to his lip. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the Rusk County deputy advised the reporting party had attacked the other subject with darts. The reporting party fled down Highway 8. At about 9:15 PM Saturday, the deputy was out with the subject West of Elm Road and Highway 8. The subject was taken into custody and had a PBT of .13. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 8 PM, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a Maroon colored Chevy Truck at the Bruce Football field along with several kids sitting on the bleachers. They reportedly did some damage to the sod with the truck. According to the report, the suspect vehicle made several donuts on grass on the East side of the Football field and North side of the practice Football field. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene and reported that the vehicle drove around the boundary fence to access the ball fields. The deputy made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle. He advised that he let his friend use the truck for the weekend. The deputy located the subject who admitted to driving the truck and doing donuts at the football field. Citations were issued for Trespass to land and malicious damage to property.

Sunday morning at about 2:50 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Mud Lake Road near Highway 40, New Auburn. A field Sobriety was performed on the driver. The driver had a PBT of .18. The subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County authorities received a criminal damage complaint Sunday afternoon. A female subject advised that she was at a friends Saturday night between 8-10 PM. The complainant noticed Sunday that her truck appeared to have been keyed on the rear passenger side quarter panel. She did not have a clue who did it and did not consent to the damage to her vehicle.

Sunday evening just after 8 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 advising of an ATV rollover with injuries on Meadow Dam Road, Bruce. According to the report, the subject was talking and breathing. The subject was transported by ambulance to RCMH. Life Link helicopter was called and the subject was transported to mayo in Eau Claire.

Sunday morning at about 1:30, according to the report, a Rusk County deputy was out with a male subject on County Highway V, near Conrath for field sobriety and the deputy took a gun from him. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

While dealing with a Ladysmith Police Department case at about 12:20 Sunday morning, the City Officer observed Kevin R. Kriz SR., in a bar on Miner Avenue West. Kriz was on Probation with conditions that he must not consume alcohol or be at an establishment where the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol. A PBT test of Kriz showed a reading of .20. Probation was contacted and placed a hold a Kriz.

Sunday afternoon, a female subject advised Ladysmith Police that her sons car got broke into located on East 4th Street South Ladysmith. After an investigation, her son reported the theft of a ps3, welding books, grinder and welding bag. The case is under investigation.

Just after 12 Midnight Monday morning, a City Officer located a suspicious vehicle parked with the lights on by a storage shed on the North side of the Elementary School. According to the report, the Officer attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle and it left the area at a high rate of speed. City Police pursued this vehicle in an attempt to get the license plate. As the vehicle left the Elementary school, it drove through a grass field and failed to stop for 3 stop signs. The vehicle was traveling over 60 MPH as it pulled away from the Police on Lindoo Avenue. The pursuit was ended at Rocky Ridge Road as City Police was able to get a partial plate and would follow up on this. Monday at about 6 PM, City Police made contact with the parents at their residence and found Nathaniel Rhoads, 19, was also there. After speaking with Nathaniel he was placed under arrest for fleeing an officer and taken to the Rusk County jail.