2 Gals and One BIG Sale (September 21st-23rd)

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-15-17 (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has gone up for two months in a row. The seasonally adjusted statewide rate for August was three-point-four-percent, up two-tenths from July and up three-tenths from both June and May. Officials say the Badger State lost 52-hundred private sector jobs during August — but the monthly […]

Melanie Gibbs, 61, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. Melanie is survived by two brothers, Mike of Minnesota and Kyle and Theresa Gibbs of Ladysmith and one sister, Debbie and Al Hraban of Ladysmith. She is also survived by her very special nieces and nephews. As per […]