mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Yard Sale (August 31st – September 5th)

Yard Sale located at W8290 Flambeau Ave

Thursday, August 31st through Tuesday, September 5th

*9:00-4:00*

Leftovers from Mystery Shed!

Items Include: old car parts, lawnmower parts, nails, screws, stove piping, adult clothing, coffee pots, many odds and ends!

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Garage Sale (August 31st – September 1st) August 28, 2017
    Garage Sale located at N4933 W 11th St N in Ladysmith. 1 block north of Highway 8. Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st; beginning at 9:00 AM Items include: blankets, sheets, dishes, collectibles, toys, books, puzzles, jewelry, lamps, clothes, army jackets, car carriers, furniture, and much much more!
  • Garage Sale (Sept 1st -2nd) August 28, 2017
    Garage Sale located at Lot II, Tall Pines Trailer Court in Bruce. Watch for signs on Highway 8. Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd *9:00-6:00* Items Include: clothing, household items, garage items, and much much more! If it is Raining, garage sale will be moved to Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Maria Sharapova returns to Grand Slam tennis in dramatic fashion August 29, 2017
    NEW YORK -- She held her hand on her heart and mouthed the words, "Thank you," to the crowd, though it seemed as if the US Open should have been thanking? Maria Sharapova. It was almost 11 o'clock at night, and the crowd kept cheering. Just a few days ago, there were some who said […]
  • Art Briles hired as assistant coach by CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats August 29, 2017
    Former Baylor?football coach Art Briles -- fired last year after the university's investigation of its handling of allegations of sexual assaults by students, including football players -- was hired Monday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. Former Hawai'i and SMU coach June Jones, who was named the Tiger-Cats' head coach on Thursday, […]
  • Jud Heathcote, who coached Michigan State to NCAA title, dies at 90 August 29, 2017
    Jud Heathcote, who led? Michigan State?and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died. He was 90.? The school says Heathcote died Monday in Spokane, Washington. Spartans coach Tom Izzo was hired by Heathcote and was promoted to replace him when he retired in 1995. Heathcote won three Big Ten titles and appeared in […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.