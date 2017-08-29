Yard Sale (August 31st – September 5th)
Yard Sale located at W8290 Flambeau Ave
Thursday, August 31st through Tuesday, September 5th
*9:00-4:00*
Leftovers from Mystery Shed!
Items Include: old car parts, lawnmower parts, nails, screws, stove piping, adult clothing, coffee pots, many odds and ends!
