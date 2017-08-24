mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Yard Sale (August 24th-25th)

Huge yard sale located at Colonial Nursery in Ladysmith

Thursday, August 24th and Friday, August 25th

*9:00-5:00*

Items include: NEW garden merchandise, homemade jewelry, household items, toys, books, and a lot of miscellaneous items!

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th) August 23, 2017
    Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00* Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00* Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys […]
  • Rusk County News August 23, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-17 (Undated) — The Powerball jackpot is at 700-million dollars for tonight (Wednesday), but the odds of winning it are a lot tougher than almost two years ago. That was when Powerball officials added ten regular numbers and changed the odds to create more of these astronomical jackpots and the sales jumps that […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.