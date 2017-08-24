Yard Sale (August 24th-25th)
Huge yard sale located at Colonial Nursery in Ladysmith
Thursday, August 24th and Friday, August 25th
*9:00-5:00*
Items include: NEW garden merchandise, homemade jewelry, household items, toys, books, and a lot of miscellaneous items!
- Multi-Family Garage Sale (September 8th-9th) August 23, 2017Mutli-Family Garage Sale located at N5479 Flambeau Drive in Tony. Turn north on Flambeau Drive off of Highway 8, just west of the old Flambeau school. Watch for signs Friday, September 8th *8:00-5:00* Saturday, September 9th *8:00-1:00* Items Include: compound bow, tree stand, foos ball table, TV, Blow Out Avon sale, men’s clothing (L-2X), boys […]
- Rusk County News August 23, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-23-17 (Undated) — The Powerball jackpot is at 700-million dollars for tonight (Wednesday), but the odds of winning it are a lot tougher than almost two years ago. That was when Powerball officials added ten regular numbers and changed the odds to create more of these astronomical jackpots and the sales jumps that […]