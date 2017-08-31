Wisconsin Sports 8-31

>>Packers: Final Roster Candidates Get One Last Audition

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are both 2-1 as they get ready for their preseason finale tonight (Thursday) at Lambeau Field. Both teams are expected to sit many of their starters, so the coaches can get a final look at players on the bubble before the teams’ rosters are cut from 90 players each to 53 by late Saturday. For the Packers, it will also give key players like Clay Matthews and Bryan Bulaga a chance to keep recovering from injuries before the season begins for real on September tenth. Tonight (Thursday) also gives Green Bay’s kicking combo one final tuneup for placekicker Mason Crosby, his holder Brett Goode, and rookie punter Justin Vogel. Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett will call the plays, so head coach Mike McCarthy can focus on evaluating final candidates for the Opening Day roster.

>>Broxton’s Game Saving Catch Gives Brewers A Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — Keon Broxton robs Randal Grichuk of a homer with a catch at the center field wall on the final out, as the Milwaukee Brewers edge Saint Louis 6-5 at Miller Park. Wednesday’s victory gave the Brewers a split of their two game set with the Redbirds, as the Crew remains three and a half games behind the first place Chicago Cubs in the N-L Central and three back for the final N-L Wild Card. Tommy Pham homered twice for the Redbirds, and Grichuk homered in the fifth to tie the game before Milwaukee took the lead for good in the sixth on a solo homer from Domingo Santana and a two run shot by Jonathan Villar. Chase Anderson gave up three runs in six innings to improve to 8-3, and Corey Knebel earned his 30th save. Carlos Martinez took the loss and is now 10-10. The Brewers will open a four game home series tonight (Thursday) against the East Division leading Washington Nationals.

>>Woodruff To Pitch For Crew Saturday, Hurricane Prevented Tuneup

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brandon Woodruff will be called up from the minors to start Saturday’s Milwaukee home contest against Washington. The 24-year-old right hander made three recent starts with the Crew. He was 1-1 before he was sent to the minors August 20th to stay in tune until he could return Saturday as part of the September callups that will expand the roster to 40 players. However, Woodruff did not pitch for Triple “A” Colorado Springs because Hurricane Harvey threatened a series at Round Rock Texas — and he was then sent to Double “A” Biloxi but bad weather delayed a game there, also, so he never did get to play. Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says Woodruff will be fine.

>>Brewers’ Suter, Susac Shine In Rehab Appearance

(Appleton, WI) — Two recovering Brewers help the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shut out Beloit 4-0 on Wednesday night near Appleton. Brent Suter and Andrew Susac both shined in their lone rehab outings for the Brewers’ Class “A” affiliate. Suter started for the Rattlers and pitched three scoreless innings giving up two hits and striking out one — and Susac hit a two run homer and walked, going one for three. Suter pitched for Wisconsin in 2012 and ’13, and he’s coming off a rotator cuff issue in his throwing shoulder while Susac deals with a recurring upper back injury. Both are expected to return to the Brewers tomorrow (Friday), when Major League teams can expand their rosters from 25 to 40 players.

>>Madison’s Kelly, Stricker Top Candidates For Senior Rookie Award

(Undated) — The P-G-A Tour’s website has Madison golfers Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker as the top two candidates for rookie of the year on the senior Champions circuit. Kelly put himself in contention by winning last weekend’s Boeing Classic in Washington State — the first of this year’s rookies to win on the tour for pros 50 and older. Kelly and Stricker both have five Top Ten finishes in their first Champions Tour seasons — and Kelly will play in the 54 hole Shaw Charity Classic which goes from tomorrow (Friday) through Sunday in Calgary, Alberta. Meanwhile, the second of four P-G-A Fed Ex Cup playoff tournaments begins tomorrow (Friday) with no Wisconsin players. Stricker was eliminated last weekend, when he failed to make the Top 100 for the Dell Technologies Championship Friday through Labor Day near Boston.

>>Badgers: Dietzen, Kapoi Will Both Play At Left Guard In Opener

(Madison, WI) — Jon Dietzen and Micah Kapoi will both get playing time at left guard when Wisconsin opens its football season tomorrow (Friday) night at home against Utah State. Dietzen, a redshirt sophomore, is listed as the starter on the depth chart with redshirt junior Kapoi as the backup. Dietzen had surgery on his right ankle last winter, and he missed several practices at this month’s preseason camp as offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he got “knicked here and there.” Dietzen started the final seven games last season, and Kapoi made two starts and played in all 14 contests in 2016. Rudolph says Kapoi is playing more consistently after he lost eight pounds during the offseason and is now at 326.