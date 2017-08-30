Wisconsin Sports 8-30

>>Garza Struggles As Brewers Get Crushed By Redbirds

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are crushed at home by Saint Louis 10-2. Matt Garza was shelled for six runs in three and a third innings as the Cardinals scored nine times in the third, fourth, and fifth frames. It was the eighth straight start in which the veteran Garza had not gone past six innings as his record fell to 6-8 — and manager Craig Counsell says Garza will keep his job as the skipper reviews the rotation after Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff, and perhaps Junior Guerra return from the minors in early September when big league clubs expand their rosters. Matt Carpenter homered for Saint Louis and Luke Volt drove in four runs for the Cards, while Eric Thames hit the Brewers’ 100th homer at Miller Park this season. The loss dropped Milwaukee to three and a half behind first place Chicago in the N-L Central, while the third place Cardinals moved to within five games of first — and the Brewers lost a half game in the Wild Card standings, dropping to four behind Colorado.

>>Two Injured Brewers Begin Rehab Assignments

(Appleton, WI) — Two more recovering Brewers will start rehab assignments tonight (Wednesday) with the Class “A” Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Starter Brent Suter is on the disabled list with a rotator cuff issue, and he’s scheduled to pitch for the Rattlers this (Wednesday) evening near Appleton against the Beloit Snappers. Catcher Andrew Susac is also with the Timber Rattlers, dealing with an upper back injury that has bothered him since Spring Training. The Brewers are expected to reinstate both Suter and Susac on Friday, after they join the likes of Ryan Braun and Stephen Vogt who were among the Milwaukee players rehabbing at Appleton during the season.

>>Packers: Injury Status, Receivers Fool Fans At Practice

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers had only four healthy outside linebackers at their final public Training Camp practice on Tuesday. Clay Matthews is reported to have a tight groin — and he was out along with Nick Perry with a bad ankle, Jayrone Elliott with a back issue, and rookie Vince Biegel as he recovers from foot surgery. Starting safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix also missed practice with knee pain suffered in pregame warmups last Saturday — and defensive lineman Dean Lowry and corner Davon House both returned Tuesday after injuries. Meanwhile, receivers Jordy Nelson and Jeff Janis swapped numbers at practice with Nelson taking 83 and Janis 87. Janis said it was a stunt to fool the fans who were at the team’s final open workout.

>>Bucks To Play Oct. 26 At Original Home Arena

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will start celebrating their 50th N-B-A season by hosting the Boston Celtics October 26th at the Bucks’ original arena. The date was announced Tuesday for the game, which will be televised on T-N-T. It will be in what used to be called “The Milwaukee Arena” and the “MECCA Arena” where the Bucks played from 1968 through mid ’88 when they moved to the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

>>Four Ex Badger Rowers Named To US Team For World Championships

(Madison, WI) — Two former Wisconsin men’s rowers and two former Badger women have been named to the U-S team for the World Rowing Championships. Grace Latz, who competed in the Olympics last year, will be part of the women’s eight boat and she’ll be joined by 2016 Badger grad Sophia Vitas on the same boat. Ben Ruble, who graduated from the U-W in 2013, will be on the men’s four squad — and 2012 grad Tim Aghai has been named to the American men’s eight. The world regatta runs from September 24th through October first in Sarasota, Florida.