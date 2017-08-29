Wisconsin Sports 8-29

>>Idle Brewers Both Lose And Gain In Playoff Chase

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers both gained and lost ground in the playoff chase while they were idle on Monday. The Crew got a half game closer to the final National League Wild Card, and are now three games behind Colorado after the Rockies lost at home to Detroit 4-3. Former Brewer Jonathan Lucroy hit his first homer as a Rockie and went three for four. Meanwhile, Milwaukee dropped a half game in the N-L Central standings, now two and a half games behind first place Chicago after the Cubs beat Pittsburgh 6-1 with Mike Montgomery throwing seven scoreless innings in his longest start since June of 2015. Tonight (Tuesday), the Brewers open a home series against third place Saint Louis as Matt Garza starts for Milwaukee against the Cardinals’ Luke Weaver.

>>Three With Wisconsin Ties Win Minor League Honors

(Undated) — Brewers’ prospect Lucas Erceg has been named the position player of the week in the Upper Class “A” Carolina League. Erceg, a 22-year-old third baseman, was drafted in the second round last year — and he went eleven for 22 last week with one homer, three doubles, seven R-B-Is and eight runs scored. Marshfield native Daulton Varsho is the player of the week in the Class “A” Northwest Short Season league. The Arizona catching prospect and former U-W Milwaukee standout had eight extra base hits including three homers, and he’s second in the Northwest League with 25 extra base hits in 45 games. And Zack Erwin of the Beloit Snappers is the Class “A” Midwest League’s pitcher of the week after he threw the first six innings of a no hitter against Quad Cities.

>>McCarthy: “I’m The Captain Of Hope” That Injured Players Are Ready

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ tight end Martellus Bennett calls himself “the captain of fun,” and coach Mike McCarthy says he’s “the captain of hope” that his injured players will be ready for the season opener September tenth. McCarthy says he’s optimistic that right tackle Bryan Bulaga, offensive lineman Don Barclay, outside linebacker Nick Perry, and defensive tackle Dean Lowry will be ready to play against Seattle. All four were hurt at various points of the preseason — Lowry with a knee injury and the others with bad ankles. One question mark is linebacker Clay Matthews, who left earlier than the other defensive starters in Saturday night’s exhibition loss at Denver — although the team did not announce an injury. Meanwhile, media reports say the Packers will give free agent outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks an audition today (Tuesday) after the San Francisco veteran was cut for salary cap purposes late last week.

>>Badgers Gear Up For First Home Opener Since 2013

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team will open its season at home for the first time in four years when it entertains Utah State on Friday night. The Badgers crushed Massachusetts 45-0 the last time the U-W opened in Madison in 2013 — and they have a 37 game winning streak against non conference opponents at Camp Randall Stadium. Nevada/Las Vegas was the last non Big Ten team to beat the U-W at home in 2003 when the Badgers lost 23-5. Wisconsin has opened with big games at neutral sites the last three years when they upset L-S-U at Lambeau Field in Green Bay last year. They began the 2015 campaign at Arlington, Texas against Alabama — and they started 2014 at Houston against L-S-U.

>>Wisconsin Native Stanley Wins Iowa’s Starting QB Nod

(Iowa City, IA) — Western Wisconsin native Nathan Stanley will make his first career start at quarterback for Iowa in its season opener on Saturday against Wyoming. Stanley, from Menomonie, moved ahead of Tyler Wiegers (wee gers) last year as a freshman to become the backup to the now graduated C-J Beathard. Iowa released its depth chart Monday, showing Stanley above the redshirt junior Wiegers after a competition at fall camp that the coaches said was very close. Stanley completed five of nine passes for 62 yards in seven games last year in relief of Beathard, who was drafted by the N-F-L’s San Francisco 49ers. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to play at Wisconsin November eleventh.

>>UWM Volleyball Sweeps NIU

(Milwaukee, WI) — The U-W Milwaukee volleyball team is 2-2 after sweeping Northern Illinois in three sets at home on Monday night. Jenn Dore had 34 assists and Caitlin Schultz added 13 kills as Milwaukee topped the Huskies 25-15, 25-20, 25-22. It was the 200th career win for U-W-M coach Susie Johnson.