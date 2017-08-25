Wisconsin Sports 8-25

>>Packers: Bulaga Hopeful To Play In Season Opener

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers’ starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga hopes he can play in the September tenth regular season opener after he hurt his right ankle at practice Wednesday. The eighth year pro is still waiting for the results of an M-R-I to see what the damage is but he says “X” rays did not show anything broken. Bulaga won’t play tomorrow (Saturday) night in Green Bay’s exhibition at Denver — and it could result in quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing less against the Broncos, with a less experienced right tackle in front of him. Coach Mike McCarthy says he’ll make that determination today (Friday), and second year pro Kyle Murphy is expected to start in Bulaga’s place. Starters normally play into the second half of the third exhibition game to build up some endurance, but McCarthy says he’ll still use the game to evaluate players and “create opportunities.”

>>Eagles’ Hits: No Fine For Sullivan, Treggs’ Fine Confirmed

(New York, NY) — The N-F-L has decided not to fine Philadelphia safety Tre Sullivan for his hard hit on Packers’ rookie receiver Malachi Dupre August tenth. Dupre suffered a concussion and spent a night in a hospital. Meanwhile, the N-F-L confirms that Philly receiver Bryce Treggs was fined 24-thousand-300 dollars for his hard hit that gave Green Bay corner Damarious Randall a concussion. Treggs complained about the fine this week on Twitter and justified the hit by saying he was competing for a job. Randall tweeted back that Treggs “shouldn’t play dirty.” Dupre and Randall both returned to practice this week after their concussions forced them to miss last weekend’s exhibition at Washington.

>>Ex Packer Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty To Child Abuse

(Green Bay, WI) — Former Packers’ running back Ahman Green has pleaded not guilty to child abuse. Green Bay’s all time leading rusher is accused of pushing his 15-year-old daughter and hitting her on the head after they argued about her refusal to wash dishes to get an allowance. The 40-year-old Green was charged in late June with felony child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He’s due back in Brown County Circuit Court December first for a status hearing on his case — and a trial date could be set at that time. Green played for the Packers from 2000 through ’06 and again in 2009 — and he’s been a co host on a statewide Packers’ T-V show during the regular season.

>>Brewers Try To Slow Dodgers’ Freight Train

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to run away from the rest of baseball, and it’s the Milwaukee Brewers’ turn to try and slow them down. The Brewers open a three game series tonight (Friday) at Dodger Stadium, with Chase Anderson starting for the Crew against Kenta Maeda. L-A has 90 wins, 13 more than any other big league team — and they’re 55-13 since taking two of three in Milwaukee in early June, including a game in which the Dodgers came back from three runs down in the ninth inning to win. Milwaukee was the only National League Central contender not to play Thursday, and all the others lost — leaving the Brewers three games behind front running Chicago in the division and three and a half behind Colorado for the second and final N-L Wild Card. Also, Major League Baseball is having its first “Players Weekend,” in which the players will wear bright colored uniforms with nicknames on their backs.

>>PGA Playoffs: Stricker 102nd At Northern Trust

(Old Westbury, NY) — Steve Stricker of Madison is tied for 102nd after the opening round of the P-G-A’s Fed Ex Cup Playoffs. Stricker shot a plus four 74 Thursday as the Northern Trust tournament began on New York’s Long Island. It’s the first of four events during the next month that will determine a P-G-A champion for the year. Stricker came into the playoffs in 110th place, and he needs to crack the Top 100 after Sunday to make it to next week’s second event. Russell Henley is the first round leader at minus six, with Dustin Johnson in second by one stroke.

>>Other Sports: UW QB, NASCAR At Elkhart Lake, Herd Schedule Set

(Undated) — Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst has named freshman Jack Coan as the Badgers’ Number two quarterback. Coan is from Sayville, New York, and he’ll be the top backup to Alex Hornibrook when the Badgers host Utah State in their season opener one week from tonight (Friday). In NASCAR, Xfinity Series’ drivers will make practice runs today (Friday) for Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake. Rookies Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft can make the season ending playoffs with victories this weekend, and three other races in the ARCA and Trans Am circuits are also on the card for Sunday. In pro basketball, the Wisconsin Herd of Oshkosh has announced its inaugural schedule in the N-B-A’s developmental “G” League, and they’ll play their first four games on the road before their home opener November 17th against Windy City.